Sharp bettors on both sides of Golden Knights-Capitals Game 3

Vegas’ price ranges from minus 110 at Boyd Gaming sports book, which also has the Capitals at minus 110, to plus 110 at the Wynn Las Vegas sports book.

Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) pushes Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) as Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) goes for the puck during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Wiseguys at the Westgate sports book are betting on both sides of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals on Saturday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The Capitals opened as minus 128 favorites over the Knights, but the number had dropped to minus 111 on Saturday afternoon at the Westgate, where Vegas is plus 101.

“We just had one of our sharper guys bet the Knights,” Westgate sports book manager Ed Salmons said. “There’s been a ton of two-way action on the game. The Knights’ home games always have the most action, but this is probably one of the higher writes for a Knights’ road game.”

Including parlays, Vegas leads the ticket count, 165-79, at the Westgate, and 60 percent of the money is on the Knights.

“The price is so sensitive just because we’re using a 10-cent line, not a 20-cent split,” Salmons said. “If you move it two cents, you start to write back money on the (underdog).”

Washington, which tied the best-of-seven series 1-1 with a 3-2 win in Game 2 at T-Mobile Arena, is favored from minus 110 to minus 130 at other Las Vegas sports books.

The total is 5½ (Over minus 115), and tickets are 49-18 in favor of the over at the Westgate.

“They’re always on the over,” Salmons said. “But the total gets 1/50th of the side action.”

On the adjusted series price at the Westgate, the Capitals started the day as minus 115 favorites and the Knights were minus 105. Those numbers since have been flipped as the price on Game 3 has dropped.

“The two go hand in hand,” Salmons said. “We’ve been all over the place on that thing.”

A South Point sports book bettor wagered $37,000 on Washington on Friday to win the series, according to a tweet by oddsmaker Jimmy Vaccaro.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.