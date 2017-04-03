Sharp money on Gonzaga moves line for tonight’s NCAA title game

Gonzaga's Nigel Williams-Goss (5) celebrates after the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against South Carolina, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Gonzaga won 77-73. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Sharp money on Gonzaga has caused Las Vegas bookmakers to move the line in Monday’s NCAA championship game.

North Carolina is a consensus 1-point favorite over the Bulldogs on Monday afternoon after opening as a 2-point favorite Saturday night. The line was 1½ on Sunday.

Caesars Palace sports book director Frank Kunovic said he took a $50,000 wager on the Zags.

“We’ve been getting a lot of Gonzaga money, more so than I had anticipated,” he said Monday afternoon. “It’s more sharp action as most public money seems to come in from now to tipoff. Most of it comes in in the three hours before the game.

“Right now, there’s a slight edge on the over and Gonzaga, in terms of money. But it’s a pretty evenly bet game so far.”

The total is up to 155 at Caesars/Harrah’s/Rio and also is available at 154 at a couple spots.

A William Hill bettor made a $50,000 futures wager on North Carolina at 4-1 odds in March that will pay $200,000 if the Tar Heels prevail.

North Carolina was a 3-point favorite over Villanova in last year’s national title game. The Wildcats won 77-74 on Kris Jenkins’ 3-pointer at the buzzer.

