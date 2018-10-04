Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 6

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik preview Week 6 of the college football season.

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik preview Week 6 of the college football season.

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

Northwestern (+11) over MICHIGAN STATE

Kansas State (+4.5) over BAYLOR

Best Bet: PITTSBURGH (+4) over Syracuse

Last week: 1-2

Season: 5-10

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Texas (+8) over Oklahoma

Missouri (Pick) over SOUTH CAROLINA

Best Bet: OHIO STATE (-25.5) over Indiana

Last week: 1-2

Season: 7-8

John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director

Texas (+8) over Oklahoma

Notre Dame (-6) over VIRGINIA TECH

Best Bet: Louisiana State (-2) over FLORIDA

Last week: 1-2

Season: 4-6

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.