Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 6

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik preview Week 6 of the college football season.
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Northwestern (+11) over MICHIGAN STATE
Kansas State (+4.5) over BAYLOR
Best Bet: PITTSBURGH (+4) over Syracuse
Last week: 1-2
Season: 5-10
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Texas (+8) over Oklahoma
Missouri (Pick) over SOUTH CAROLINA
Best Bet: OHIO STATE (-25.5) over Indiana
Last week: 1-2
Season: 7-8
John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director
Texas (+8) over Oklahoma
Notre Dame (-6) over VIRGINIA TECH
Best Bet: Louisiana State (-2) over FLORIDA
Last week: 1-2
Season: 4-6
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.