Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 1

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and USIntegrity president Matt Holt join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview NFL Week 1.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14) celebrates with wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) after Hatcher scored a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football preseason game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and USIntegrity president Matt Holt join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview NFL Week 1.

Here are their picks:

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

RAIDERS (+4.5) over Rams

GIANTS (+3) over Jaguars

Best Bet: VIKINGS (-6) over 49ers

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Steelers (-4) over BROWNS

BRONCOS (-2.5) over Seahawks

Best Bet: PANTHERS (-2.5) over Cowboys

Matt Holt, USIntegrity president

RAIDERS (+4.5) over Rams

Bengals (+3) over COLTS

Best Bet: LIONS (-6.5) over Jets

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.