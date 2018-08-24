Sports Betting Spotlight: Tennessee Titans season preview

Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the Tennessee Titans’ season in the 19th of a series of 32 NFL team videos.

In this July 27, 2018, file photo, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel answers questions during a news conference after a practice at NFL football training camp in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the Tennessee Titans’ season in the 19th of a series of 32 NFL team videos.

The Titans went 9-7 in 2017 and their 2018 win total is 8 as Mike Vrabel replaces Mike Mularkey as coach.

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.