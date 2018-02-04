Super Bowl line drops to 4 points despite $1M bet on Patriots

Despite the big bet on the favorite, William Hill dropped the Patriots from 4½-point favorites to 4-point favorites early Sunday afternoon.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. . (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

The fifth $1 million wager on Super Bowl LII and first on the favored Patriots was placed Sunday morning on the William Hill sports book’s mobile app.

A bettor placed a $1 million money-line wager on New England at minus 180 and will win $555,555 if the Patriots beat the Eagles in Sunday’s game.

“We want to shorten the position a little as the game is getting closer and closer,” William Hill sports book director Nick Bogdanovich said. “But we probably won’t because plenty of people are betting the Eagles.”

William Hill previously took two $1 million money-line wagers on Philadelphia and a $1.6 million bet on the Eagles plus 4½ points. Bogdanovich said the $1 million bet on New England didn’t put a dent in the flood of Philadelphia money.

“If we’ve got a full beard, it got a slight trim is all it was,” he said. “It cut it a little but not a lot.”

South Point and Wynn Las Vegas sports books also dropped the line to 4 on Sunday.

“Between (Saturday) night and (Sunday) morning, we took about a half-million on the Eagles at plus 4½,” South Point sports book director Chris Andrews said.

The best-case scenario for William Hill is the Patriots and over and the best-case scenario for South Point is the Patriots and under. The total has climbed to 49 at most Las Vegas sports books, with a few at 48½.

MGM Resorts sports book is at 4½ (even) and also needs New England.

“We basically can’t stop the Philly money at this point,” MGM Resorts sports book director Jay Rood said. “I thought we’d have Patriots money outpacing the Eagles today but that’s not the case. Maybe in the last two hours here (before kickoff), but all morning it’s been pretty even. We’ve had a few six-figure bets both ways but 60 to 70 percent on the side of Philadelphia so far.

“We’re going to be Patriots fans.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.