The weekend’s best football bets

Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Last week: 1-1-1
Season: 21-15-3
Vikings (-2½) over PANTHERS
Eagles (+2.5) over RAMS
GIANTS (+4) over Cowboys
Brian Blessing
Sportsbook Radio.com
Last week: 1-2
Season: 18-21
PANTHERS (+3) over Vikings
CARDINALS (+3) over Titans
Eagles (+2.5) over RAMS
Bernie Fratto
BernieFratto.com
Last week: 0-2-1
Season: 24-14-1
CHIEFS (-4) over Raiders
PANTHERS (+3) over Vikings
CARDINALS (+3) over Titans
Mitch Moss
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-1
Season: 20-17-2
49ers (+3) over TEXANS
CARDINALS (+3) over Titans
Patriots-DOLPHINS (Under 47½)
