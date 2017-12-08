ad-fullscreen
Betting

The weekend’s best football bets

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2017 - 5:44 pm
 

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal

Last week: 1-1-1

Season: 21-15-3

Vikings (-2½) over PANTHERS

Eagles (+2.5) over RAMS

GIANTS (+4) over Cowboys

Brian Blessing

Sportsbook Radio.com

Last week: 1-2

Season: 18-21

PANTHERS (+3) over Vikings

CARDINALS (+3) over Titans

Eagles (+2.5) over RAMS

Bernie Fratto

BernieFratto.com

Last week: 0-2-1

Season: 24-14-1

CHIEFS (-4) over Raiders

PANTHERS (+3) over Vikings

CARDINALS (+3) over Titans

Mitch Moss

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-1

Season: 20-17-2

49ers (+3) over TEXANS

CARDINALS (+3) over Titans

Patriots-DOLPHINS (Under 47½)

