The weekend’s best NFL and college football bets

Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Last week: 3-0
Season: 20-14-2
CENTRAL FLORIDA (-7) over Memphis
Clemson (-9) over Miami
Steelers (-5) over BENGALS
Brian Blessing
Sportsbook Radio.com
Last week: 2-1
Season: 17-19
UMass-FLORIDA INT’L (Over 55.5)
Oklahoma-Texas Christian (Over 63)
Vikings-FALCONS (Over 47)
Bernie Fratto
BernieFratto.com
Last week: 1-2
Season: 24-12
North Texas-FLORIDA ATLANTIC (Over 74)
UL Monroe (+27) over Florida State
Wisconsin (+6) over Ohio State
Mitch Moss
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-1
Season: 18-16-2
Auburn (-2) over Georgia
Vikings (+3) over FALCONS
Patriots (-8) over BILLS