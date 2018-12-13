The weekend’s best pro and college football bets — Week 15

Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-1
Season: 28-16-1
BEARS (-5½) over Packers
Seahawks (-3½) over 49ERS
Patriots (-2½) over STEELERS
———
Bernie Fratto
Fox Sports Radio
Last week: 2-1
Season: 25-20
JETS (+6½) over Texans
Titans (+2½) over GIANTS
Arizona State (+5) over Fresno State
———
Mitch Moss
VSiN
Last week: 3-0
Season: 29-16
Packers (+6) over BEARS
Patriots (-2½) over STEELERS
Alabama-Birmingham (-2½) over Northern Illinois
———
Kelly Stewart
Last week: 3-0
Season: 24-21
Packers (+6) over BEARS
VIKINGS (-7) over Dolphins
Eagles (+11½) over RAMS
