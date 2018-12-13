The weekend’s best pro and college football bets — Week 15

Best bets from Todd Dewey, Bernie Fratto, Mitch Moss and Kelly Stewart.

Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-1

Season: 28-16-1

BEARS (-5½) over Packers

Seahawks (-3½) over 49ERS

Patriots (-2½) over STEELERS

———

Bernie Fratto

Fox Sports Radio

Last week: 2-1

Season: 25-20

JETS (+6½) over Texans

Titans (+2½) over GIANTS

Arizona State (+5) over Fresno State

———

Mitch Moss

VSiN

Last week: 3-0

Season: 29-16

Packers (+6) over BEARS

Patriots (-2½) over STEELERS

Alabama-Birmingham (-2½) over Northern Illinois

———

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Last week: 3-0

Season: 24-21

Packers (+6) over BEARS

VIKINGS (-7) over Dolphins

Eagles (+11½) over RAMS