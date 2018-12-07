The weekend’s best pro football bets — Week 14

Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-1
Season: 26-15-1
PACKERS (-5) over Falcons
BILLS (-3) over Jets
SEAHAWKS (-3) over Vikings
Bernie Fratto
Fox Sports Radio
Last week: 0-3
Season: 23-19
Ravens (+7) over CHIEFS
Colts (+4½) over TEXANS
Eagles (+3½) over COWBOYS
Mitch Moss
VSiN
Last week: 2-1
Season: 26-16
Ravens (+7) over CHIEFS
RAIDERS (+10½) over Steelers
SEAHAWKS (-3) over Vikings
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Last week: 1-2
Season: 21-21
BEARS (+3) over Rams
DOLPHINS (+7½) over Patriots
SEAHAWKS (-3) over Vikings
