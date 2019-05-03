MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Betting

Updated 2019 Kentucky Derby odds, props, matchups

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2019 - 1:43 pm
 

After Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach was scratched Wednesday from Saturday’s race, Game Winner emerged as the 4-1 favorite to win the 145th “Run for the Roses,” and his odds tightened to 7-2 on Friday at the Westgate sportsbook. The favorite has won the Derby in each of the past six years.

In other moves, Roadster dipped to the 5-1 second choice from 9-2, while Tacitus climbed to the 6-1 third choice from 8-1. Maximum Security stayed at 6-1, while Improbable dropped to 7-1 from 5-1.

Here are the updated odds, props and matchups offered at the Westgate, William Hill and Station Casinos sportsbooks:

Race information

Post time: 3:50 p.m. Saturday at Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky

Distance: 1¼ miles

TV: KSNV-3

Will there be a Triple Crown winner in 2019?

(Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes)

Yes ; +500

No ; -700

Will the Kentucky Derby winner win the Preakness?

Yes; +260

No; -320

Will the Kentucky Derby winner win the Belmont?

Yes; +400

No; -500

Win Kentucky Derby

Game Winner; 7-2

Roadster; 5-1

Improbable; 7-1

Maximum Security; 6-1

Tacitus; 6-1

Code of Honor; 10-1

Win Win Win; 16-1

Vekoma; 18-1

War of Will; 20-1

By My Standards; 20-1

Spinoff; 25-1

Long Range Toddy; 25-1

Tax; 25-1

Country House; 30-1

Haikal 30-1

Cutting Humor; 30-1

Bodexpress; 40-1

Gray Magician; 50-1

Master Fencer; 80-1

Plus Que Parfait; 80-1

Matchups

Roadster; -130

Tacitus; +110

— — —

Game Winner; -135

Roadster; +115

— — —

Game Winner; -150

Tacitus; +130

— — —

War of Will; -135

Tax; +115

— — —

War of Will; +110

By My Standards; -130

— — —

War of Will; -115

Vekoma; -105

— — —

War of Will; +115

Code of Honor; -135

— — —

War of Will; -110

Win Win Win; -110

— — —

Tax; +140

By My Standards; -160

— — —

Tax; Even

Vekoma; -120

— — —

Tax; +135

Code of Honor; -155

— — —

Tax; +110

Win Win Win; -130

— — — —

By My Standards; -130

Vekoma; +110

— — —

By My Standards; -110

Code of Honor; -110

— — —

By My Standards; -135

Win Win Win; +115

— — —

Vekoma; +125

Code of Honor; -145

— —

Vekoma; -105

Win Win Win; -115

— — —

Improbable; -125

Tacitus; +105

— — —

Code of Honor; -155

Win Win Win; +135

— — —

Improbable; -140

Maximum Security; +120

— — —

Improbable; +115

Game Winner; -135

— — —

Improbable; -110

Roadster; -110

— — —

Maximum Security; +105

Tacitus; -125

— — —

Maximum Security; +142

Game Winner; -165

— — — —

Maximum Security; +125

Roadster; -145

— — —

Long Range Toddy; Even

Spinoff; -120

— — —

Master Fencer; +130

Country House; -150

— —

Plus Que Parfait; +140

Cutting Humor; -160

