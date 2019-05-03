Updated 2019 Kentucky Derby odds, props, matchups

Kentucky Derby entrant Code of Honor waits on the track to workout at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

After Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach was scratched Wednesday from Saturday’s race, Game Winner emerged as the 4-1 favorite to win the 145th “Run for the Roses,” and his odds tightened to 7-2 on Friday at the Westgate sportsbook. The favorite has won the Derby in each of the past six years.

In other moves, Roadster dipped to the 5-1 second choice from 9-2, while Tacitus climbed to the 6-1 third choice from 8-1. Maximum Security stayed at 6-1, while Improbable dropped to 7-1 from 5-1.

Here are the updated odds, props and matchups offered at the Westgate, William Hill and Station Casinos sportsbooks:

Race information

Post time: 3:50 p.m. Saturday at Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky

Distance: 1¼ miles

TV: KSNV-3

Will there be a Triple Crown winner in 2019?

(Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes)

Yes ; +500

No ; -700

Will the Kentucky Derby winner win the Preakness?

Yes; +260

No; -320

Will the Kentucky Derby winner win the Belmont?

Yes; +400

No; -500

Win Kentucky Derby

Game Winner; 7-2

Roadster; 5-1

Improbable; 7-1

Maximum Security; 6-1

Tacitus; 6-1

Code of Honor; 10-1

Win Win Win; 16-1

Vekoma; 18-1

War of Will; 20-1

By My Standards; 20-1

Spinoff; 25-1

Long Range Toddy; 25-1

Tax; 25-1

Country House; 30-1

Haikal 30-1

Cutting Humor; 30-1

Bodexpress; 40-1

Gray Magician; 50-1

Master Fencer; 80-1

Plus Que Parfait; 80-1

Matchups

Roadster; -130

Tacitus; +110

— — —

Game Winner; -135

Roadster; +115

— — —

Game Winner; -150

Tacitus; +130

— — —

War of Will; -135

Tax; +115

— — —

War of Will; +110

By My Standards; -130

— — —

War of Will; -115

Vekoma; -105

— — —

War of Will; +115

Code of Honor; -135

— — —

War of Will; -110

Win Win Win; -110

— — —

Tax; +140

By My Standards; -160

— — —

Tax; Even

Vekoma; -120

— — —

Tax; +135

Code of Honor; -155

— — —

Tax; +110

Win Win Win; -130

— — — —

By My Standards; -130

Vekoma; +110

— — —

By My Standards; -110

Code of Honor; -110

— — —

By My Standards; -135

Win Win Win; +115

— — —

Vekoma; +125

Code of Honor; -145

— —

Vekoma; -105

Win Win Win; -115

— — —

Improbable; -125

Tacitus; +105

— — —

Code of Honor; -155

Win Win Win; +135

— — —

Improbable; -140

Maximum Security; +120

— — —

Improbable; +115

Game Winner; -135

— — —

Improbable; -110

Roadster; -110

— — —

Maximum Security; +105

Tacitus; -125

— — —

Maximum Security; +142

Game Winner; -165

— — — —

Maximum Security; +125

Roadster; -145

— — —

Long Range Toddy; Even

Spinoff; -120

— — —

Master Fencer; +130

Country House; -150

— —

Plus Que Parfait; +140

Cutting Humor; -160