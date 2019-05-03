Updated 2019 Kentucky Derby odds, props, matchups

After Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach was scratched Wednesday from Saturday’s race, Game Winner emerged as the 4-1 favorite to win the 145th “Run for the Roses,” and his odds tightened to 7-2 on Friday at the Westgate sportsbook. The favorite has won the Derby in each of the past six years.
In other moves, Roadster dipped to the 5-1 second choice from 9-2, while Tacitus climbed to the 6-1 third choice from 8-1. Maximum Security stayed at 6-1, while Improbable dropped to 7-1 from 5-1.
Here are the updated odds, props and matchups offered at the Westgate, William Hill and Station Casinos sportsbooks:
Race information
Post time: 3:50 p.m. Saturday at Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky
Distance: 1¼ miles
TV: KSNV-3
Will there be a Triple Crown winner in 2019?
(Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes)
Yes ; +500
No ; -700
Will the Kentucky Derby winner win the Preakness?
Yes; +260
No; -320
Will the Kentucky Derby winner win the Belmont?
Yes; +400
No; -500
Win Kentucky Derby
Game Winner; 7-2
Roadster; 5-1
Improbable; 7-1
Maximum Security; 6-1
Tacitus; 6-1
Code of Honor; 10-1
Win Win Win; 16-1
Vekoma; 18-1
War of Will; 20-1
By My Standards; 20-1
Spinoff; 25-1
Long Range Toddy; 25-1
Tax; 25-1
Country House; 30-1
Haikal 30-1
Cutting Humor; 30-1
Bodexpress; 40-1
Gray Magician; 50-1
Master Fencer; 80-1
Plus Que Parfait; 80-1
Matchups
Roadster; -130
Tacitus; +110
— — —
Game Winner; -135
Roadster; +115
— — —
Game Winner; -150
Tacitus; +130
— — —
War of Will; -135
Tax; +115
— — —
War of Will; +110
By My Standards; -130
— — —
War of Will; -115
Vekoma; -105
— — —
War of Will; +115
Code of Honor; -135
— — —
War of Will; -110
Win Win Win; -110
— — —
Tax; +140
By My Standards; -160
— — —
Tax; Even
Vekoma; -120
— — —
Tax; +135
Code of Honor; -155
— — —
Tax; +110
Win Win Win; -130
— — — —
By My Standards; -130
Vekoma; +110
— — —
By My Standards; -110
Code of Honor; -110
— — —
By My Standards; -135
Win Win Win; +115
— — —
Vekoma; +125
Code of Honor; -145
— —
Vekoma; -105
Win Win Win; -115
— — —
Improbable; -125
Tacitus; +105
— — —
Code of Honor; -155
Win Win Win; +135
— — —
Improbable; -140
Maximum Security; +120
— — —
Improbable; +115
Game Winner; -135
— — —
Improbable; -110
Roadster; -110
— — —
Maximum Security; +105
Tacitus; -125
— — —
Maximum Security; +142
Game Winner; -165
— — — —
Maximum Security; +125
Roadster; -145
— — —
Long Range Toddy; Even
Spinoff; -120
— — —
Master Fencer; +130
Country House; -150
— —
Plus Que Parfait; +140
Cutting Humor; -160