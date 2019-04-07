Virginia favored over Texas Tech by 1.5 points in NCAA title game

Virginia players celebrate after defeating Auburn 63-62 in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Virginia opened as a 1-point favorite over Texas Tech at the Westgate sportsbook for Monday’s NCAA men’s basketball national championship game, but the line quickly moved to 1½ on Saturday night.

The total opened at 120 and quickly moved to 119½.

The Cavaliers escaped with a 63-62 victory over Auburn in Saturday’s first national semifinal when Kyle Guy was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 0.6 seconds left and made all three free throws. The Tigers, who erased a 10-point deficit in the final five minutes, covered as 6-point underdogs, and the game went under the total of 132.

Texas Tech held on for a 61-51 victory over Michigan State in the second national semifinal after blowing most of a 48-35 lead. Aaron Henry’s layup cut the Spartans’ deficit to 52-51 with 2:55 left. But Jarrett Culver scored seven points in the Red Raiders’ game-ending 9-0 run. Texas Tech covered as 2-point underdogs, and the game went under the total of 133½.

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.