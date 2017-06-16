Warriors heavy favorites to repeat as NBA champions

The debate over whether the 2017 Warriors are the greatest basketball team of all time is one that can never truly be settled. But there’s no arguing Golden State’s place in history at Las Vegas sports books, which opened the Warriors as unprecedented minus-200 favorites to repeat as NBA champions in 2018.
“In any of the four major team sports that we’ve had, this is the highest preseason favorite that we’ve opened,” Westgate sports book manager Jeff Sherman said.
The Cleveland Cavaliers, who lost to Golden State in five games in the 2017 NBA Finals, are the only other team in single digits as the 3-1 second choice to win the title next season.
“We’ve already got some Warriors support and some Cavaliers support,” Sherman said. “At this point, there’s a wide separation of those two and the next team.”
William Hill sports book posted a prop asking if the Warriors will win the 2018 title. Yes is minus-225, and No is plus-195.
NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry are expected to return to Golden State, which won 31 of its final 33 games in 2017, including 16-1 in the playoffs. The Warriors finished 12-5 against the spread in the postseason and went over the total in 13 of 17 games.
“It will be the same season as last year,” William Hill sports book director Nick Bogdanovich said. “Four or five teams are serious threats, and the rest will need the stars to align to make a run.”
The San Antonio Spurs are the 12-1 third choice, the Boston Celtics are 15-1, and the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers are each 30-1.
The Celtics have the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA draft and are expected to select Washington guard Markelle Fultz. Boston also is expected to make a run at Utah Jazz guard Gordon Hayward or Clippers forward Blake Griffin when free agency starts July 1. The Spurs are reportedly interested in acquiring Clippers point guard Chris Paul.
“I have Boston listed at 15-1 expecting them to get Fultz. If they somehow convince Hayward to sign, there’ll be a closer gap in odds between Boston and Cleveland. They’ll probably go down to 10-1,” Sherman said. “I don’t see anything in the West that will cause a shift. Even Chris Paul going to San Antonio will not cause much of a change. The Spurs would probably dip from 12-1 to 8-1. But there’s still such a wide gap.
“There’s not really a marquee group of free agents. There’s really no individual that can go out and change the landscape of the NBA.”
NBA Draft props
Nevada sports books are taking bets on Thursday’s NBA draft for the first time, but oddsmakers expect the action to pale in comparison to the handle for the NFL draft, which featured popular position props.
“We can’t do that for this. It’s pretty much restricted to the schools,” Sherman said.
The most popular prop at the Westgate and William Hill sports books is on the number of UCLA players drafted in the first round. Over 2½ is the minus-500 favorite (under is plus-400) at the Westgate and a minus-400 favorite at William Hill (under is plus-320).
The Bruins are widely projected to have three first-round picks in guard Lonzo Ball and forwards TJ Leaf and Ike Anigbogu.
“Everything we’re seeing is they really should get three guys drafted in the first round,” Sherman said. “We tried to go real high on that to see if we can induce under money.”
Odds to win 2018 NBA Finals
Golden State Warriors -200
Cleveland Cavaliers 3-1
San Antonio Spurs 12-1
Boston Celtics 15-1
Washington Wizards 30-1
Los Angeles Clippers 30-1
Houston Rockets 30-1
Oklahoma City Thunder 60-1
Toronto Raptors 60-1
Milwaukee Bucks 60-1
New Orleans Pelicans 80-1
Philadelphia 76ers 100-1
Indiana Pacers 100-1
Miami Heat 100-1
Utah Jazz 100-1
Portland Trail Blazers 100-1
Denver Nuggets 100-1
Minnesota Timberwolves 100-1
Los Angeles Lakers 100-1
Memphis Grizzlies 100-1
Chicago Bulls 100-1
Detroit Pistons 200-1
Atlanta Hawks 200-1
Dallas Mavericks 200-1
New York Knicks 300-1
Charlotte Hornets 300-1
Phoenix Suns 500-1
Brooklyn Nets 1,000-1
Orlando Magic 1,000-1
Sacramento Kings 1,000-1
Warriors prop
Will the Warriors win the 2018 NBA title?
Yes -225
No +195
NBA draft props
(Two-round draft is scheduled for Thursday)
Number of Duke players drafted in first round:
Over 3½ +145
Under 3½ -165
Number of Kentucky players drafted in first round:
Over 2½ -300
Under 2½ +250
Number of UCLA players drafted in first round:
Over 2½ -400
Under 2½ +330
Number of Kentucky players drafted overall:
Over 3½ -130
Under 3½ +110
Number of Oregon players drafted overall:
Over 2½ -300
Under 2½ +250
Number of Kansas players drafted overall:
Over 1½ -240
Under 1½ +200
Number of Gonzaga players drafted overall:
Over 1½ +110
Under 1½ -130
Will there be more players drafted from Oregon or UCLA?
Oregon +200
UCLA -240
Will there be more players drafted from Indiana or South Carolina?
Indiana -300
South Carolina +250
Will there be more players drafted from Kentucky or UCLA in first round?
Kentucky -140
UCLA +120
Will there be more players drafted from the ACC or Pac-12?
ACC -1½ +110
Pac-12 +1½ -130
Will there be more players drafted from the ACC or Pac-12 in first round?
ACC -3½ -145
Pac-12 +3½ +125