Warriors open as heavy favorites over Cavaliers in NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors opened as minus 1,000 series favorites over the Cleveland Cavaliers (plus 700) at the Wynn Las Vegas sports book in their fourth consecutive matchup in the NBA Finals.
The Warriors opened as 12-point favorites in Game 1, scheduled for Thursday night at Golden State. The total is 217½.
