Warriors open as heavy favorites over Cavaliers in NBA Finals

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) is stopped by Golden State Warriors defenders Jordan Bell, left, and Draymond Green, right, as he tries to score during the second half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David Phillip)

The Golden State Warriors opened as minus 1,000 series favorites over the Cleveland Cavaliers (plus 700) at the Wynn Las Vegas sports book in their fourth consecutive matchup in the NBA Finals.

The Warriors opened as 12-point favorites in Game 1, scheduled for Thursday night at Golden State. The total is 217½.

