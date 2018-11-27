Betting

Westgate bettor collects $80K on Oregon State’s win total

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2018 - 5:32 pm
 

Alabama went 12-0 in the regular season and Oregon State went 2-10. But when it came to win total wagers, the Westgate sports book won money on the Crimson Tide and lost a bundle on the Beavers.

That’s because one bettor won $80,000 when Oregon State finished under its win total of 2½.

“That was our big loser,” Westgate sports book director John Murray said.

The Beavers beat Southern Utah and shocked Colorado with a 41-34 upset as 26-point road underdogs. In hindsight, the bettor scored an improbable cover in Oregon State’s 37-35 loss at UNR on Sept. 15 when Jordan Choukair missed a 34-yard field goal as time expired.

The Westgate posted Alabama’s win total at a sky-high 11½ and needed the Tide to go over.

“We booked Alabama pretty aggressively. We put up 11½ and kind of dared people to bet under and they did,” Murray said. “We did very well on that one. We didn’t think they’d be this good but we looked at their schedule and saw they’d be double-digit favorites in every single game.”

The Westgate also won on Kansas State, which attracted multiple five-figure wagers over 6 and 6½. The Wildcats finished 5-7.

South Point on point

The South Point sports book posted totals on 129 college football teams in May. The very top and bottom of the list finished almost exactly according to form.

The over went 5-1-1 on the seven highest win totals and the under went 4-1 on the five lowest numbers.

Clemson (12-0) went over 11, Alabama (12-0), Georgia (11-1) and Ohio State (11-1) each went over 10½ and Oklahoma (11-1) went over 10. Boise State (10-2) pushed on 10 and Washington (9-3) went under 10½.

“Most of those had two-way action. Except for Alabama,” South Point sports book director Chris Andrews said. “Everybody bet over on Alabama.”

On the flip side, Oregon State (2-10), Kent State (2-10), San Jose State (1-11) and UTEP (1-11) each finished under their opening totals of 2½ while Kansas (3-9) went over 2½.

South Point also took plenty of action on the Beavers to go under as their total closed at 2 (Over -135).

Overall, Andrews said his book “made a couple bucks” on the win totals.

“Me and (oddsmaker) Jimmy (Vaccaro) were laughing that if we make a dollar, it’s worth it. Because it really brought a lot of publicity to South Point,” he said. “We really made a lot of new customers by doing it.”

SuperContest leader

Westgate SuperContest leader @Pigskin_Junkies went 4-1 ATS on Sunday to run his season record to an incredible 45-15 (75 percent). He had winners on the Bills, Browns, Patriots and Seahawks with a loser on the 49ers.

Golden consensus

While the SuperContest consensus top five went 4-6 ATS the past two weeks to fall to 32-28, the $5,000-entry SuperContest Gold top five went 4-1 ATS to improve to 34-21-5. The Gold had winners on the Patriots, Giants, Seahawks and Broncos with a loser on the Niners.

Ultimate Football Challenge change

Monsterloc took the lead from handicapper Paul Stone in the Golden Nugget’s Ultimate Football Challenge. Monsterloc went 4-2-1 ATS to improve to 57-26-1 (68.7 percent). Stone (@PaulStoneSports) went 3-4 to fall to 55-25-4.

Monsterloc had winners on Kansas State, Boise State, Brigham Young and the Giants. He pushed on Stanford and lost late decisions on Notre Dame and Texas A&M.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

