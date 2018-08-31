8 can’t-miss boxing fights this fall

Here are eight can’t-miss fights this fall without counting the highly anticipated Saul “Canelo” Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin rematch.

Shawn Porter, left, and Adrian Granados connect with punches during the WBC silver welterweight boxing bout Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in New York. Porter won the fight. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

Keith Thurman, left, fights Danny Garcia during the fifth round of a welterweight championship boxing match Saturday, March 4, 2017, in New York. Thurman won the fight. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Keith Thurman, left, fights Danny Garcia during the 12th round of a welterweight championship boxing match Saturday, March 4, 2017, in New York. Thurman won the fight. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Juan Francisco Estrada, left, of Mexico, hits Carlos Cuadras, of Mexico, during the 10th round during their WBC super flyweight title boxing match Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Juan Francisco Estrada, left, of Mexico, hits Carlos Cuadras, of Mexico, during the 10th round during their WBC super flyweight title boxing match Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Shawn Porter, right, pushes Adrian Granados against the ropes during the WBC silver welterweight boxing bout Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in New York. Porter won the fight. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

Shawn Porter pushes Adrian Granados against the ropes during the WBC silver welterweight boxing bout Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in New York. Porter won the fight. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

In recent years, boxing has gone dark after Mexican Independence weekend to avoid competing with college football.

That won’t be the case this fall with a full slate of boxing on a variety of viewing platforms. Streaming options such as ESPN+ and DAZN have entered the picture to compete with HBO and Showtime.

That has led to more dates for boxers to stay active. Here are eight can’t-miss fights this fall without counting the highly anticipated Saul “Canelo” Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin rematch Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Arena and the heavyweight showdown between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury on a date to be determined at T-Mobile.

Shawn Porter vs. Danny Garcia, for vacant WBC welterweight title, Sept. 8, Showtime

Porter, a Las Vegas resident, has been chasing a world title since losing the IBF belt to Kell Brook in 2014. He’ll get another opportunity against Garcia, who is trying to get back to the top after his first career loss last year versus Keith Thurman. Garcia has a powerful left hook, and Porter is a relentless puncher.

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Felipe Orucuta, WBC super flyweight eliminator, Sept. 8, HBO

No big names here, but this is “Superfly 3.” Star power doesn’t matter in this boxing series. The 115-pound division always brings exciting fights, just as it did in the first two installments.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin PPV undercard, Sept. 15, HBO

For once, boxing fans are being treated to an appealing pay-per-view card outside the main event. This stacked card features the rising Jaime Munguia against Brandon Cook in the co-main event. Former pound-for-pound king Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez returns to face Moises Fuentes in the PPV opener. In a middleweight fight, David Lemieux will meet Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan.

Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin, for Joshua’s IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight titles, Sept. 22, DAZN

British promoter Eddie Hearn opens DAZN in the United States with his star boxer. Joshua won’t be fighting Wilder, but Joshua is a must-watch fighter. Expect a Joshua knockout to send Wembley Stadium into hysteria. The streaming service will have a one-month free trial.

Terence Crawford vs. TBA, for Crawford’s WBO welterweight title, Oct. 13, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

There’s still no opponent for Crawford, and it won’t be Errol Spence. If Crawford has another standout performance, it will add more hype to a possible bout with Spence.

Ryota Murata vs. Rob Brant, for Murata’s WBA “regular” middleweight title, Oct. 20, ESPN+

Murata, a rock star in Japan, returns to Las Vegas to make his second title defense at Park MGM. He could be in line for bigger fights in the middleweight division.

Billy Joe Saunders vs. Demetrius Andrade, for Saunders’ WBO middleweight title, Oct. 20, DAZN

A lot of skill in this one. Hardcore boxing fans will appreciate this battle of technicians. Saunders proved he was the real deal after he picked apart Lemieux in December. This is Andrade’s long-awaited moment in the spotlight.

Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Daniel Jacobs, for vacant IBF middleweight title, Oct. 27, HBO

These middleweights will be battling for Golovkin’s former belt. Jacobs is one of the best fighters in the division, and Derevyanchenko is the unproven fighter with a lot of hype.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.