Boxer Shumenov forms bonds with trainer Salas

Beibut Shumenov celebrates his victory over Enrique Ornelas to retain the WBA Light Heavyweight title at the Joint in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on June 2, 2012. Shumenov won by unanimous decision. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Maybe Beibut Shumenov has learned from the past.

After having trained himself at various times during his career, the former world light heavyweight champion from Kazahstan has a bona fide trainer in Ismael Salas. And with his recent move up to cruiserweight, Shumenov (15-2, 10 knockouts) will look to take another step forward when he faces B.J. Flores on Saturday at the Palms in the main event of a Premier Boxing Champions‘ card on NBC Sports Network.

"Ismael is the coach I dreamed about," said Shumenov, a Las Vegas resident. "We have a lot of similarities in our boxing backgrounds. I learned in the Soviet Union system, and the Cuban system that Ismael teaches is very similar."

With Salas back in Las Vegas after a brief stay in England, Shumenov reached out to him. Salas, who also trains super bantamweight and featherweight contender Jessie Magdaleno, agreed to work with Shumenov.

Salas was with Shumenov when he beat Bobby Thomas in December, and the partnership has remained intact as Shumeonv prepares for his national TV fight against Flores (31-1-1, 20 KOs).

"Me and Ismael had great chemistry right away from the first day of training," Shumenov said.

Flores has spent most of his time recently behind the microphone working the PBC on NBC cards with Marv Albert and Sugar Ray Leonard. Shumenov will have to deal with Flores‘ quickness and experience when they meet.

"B.J. Flores is a good, tough cruiserweight who has a lot of good experience," Shumenov said. "But I‘m ready for anything, and I am prepared to fight with any style against any style."

KOVALEV HONORED – The Clark County Commission will proclaim Monday "Sergey Kovalev Day" in honor of the world light heavyweight champion.

Kovalev (27-0-1, 24 KOs), defends his World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization titles Saturday at Mandalay Bay against Nadjib Mohammedi in the 12-round main event of an HBO-televised card.

MAGDALENO IN TEXAS – Jessie Magdaleno will co-headline a Top Rank card Aug. 1 when he faces Rey Perez (19-6, four KOs) in a 10-round super bantamweight bout in Frisco, Texas. Magdaleno (21-0, 15 KOs) will be fighting in a 10-round bout for the first time. He is ranked No. 4 at 122 pounds by the WBA and IBF and is the WBO‘s No. 1-ranked featherweight.

