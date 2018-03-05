‘Canelo’ Alvarez tests positive for banned substance found in meat

Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez had a drug test come back positive two months before his rematch against Gennady Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena.

Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez durante una conferencia de prensa para su próxima pelea, en el Microsoft Square en Los Angeles, California, el martes 27 de febrero de 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez had a drug test come back positive two months before his rematch against Gennady Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena.

Alvarez’s test results had trace levels of Clenbuterol, Golden Boy Promotions announced in a statement Monday. The statement didn’t say if the fight was off or still on, but did mention that Alvarez will continue to train for the May 5 bout.

Golden Boy Promotions immediately notified the Nevada Athletic Commission and Golovkin’s promoter, Tom Loeffler, according to the news release.

Clenbuterol has been found in meat produced in Mexico and has shown up in drug tests of combat fighters, NFL players and Mexico’s national soccer team.

“These values are all within the range of what is expected from meat contamination,” said Daniel Eichner, who was quoted in the statement. Eichner is the director of SMRTL, the WADA-accredited lab that conducted the tests.

Loeffler said Golovkin declined to comment on the postive test until he speaks with the NAC.

“It’s hard to comment until we have all the information,” Loeffler said. “I really have to defer comment based on what happens with the ruling from the Nevada Athletic Commission.”We just have to wait for more information from the Nevada commission to see how they’ll deal with it.

“Hopefully there’s nothing adverse to make this fight go forward.”

Alvarez will immediately move his training camp from Mexico to either San Diego or Colorado. It’s the first time in his 13-year professional career that he’s tested positive.

“I am an athlete who respects the sport and this surprises me and bothers me because it had never happened to me,” Alvarez, 27, said in a statement. “I will submit to all the tests that require me to clarify this embarrassing situation and I trust that at the end the truth will prevail.”

When asked if he was disappointed with Alvarez not staying away from the meat in Mexico before a big fight, Loeffler said, “That’s a better question for Golden Boy.”

Golovkin, the three-belt middleweight champion, has never had a drug test return positive.

“Abel Sanchez (Golovkin’s trainer) especially has insisted on testing for all of Triple G’s fights because he punches so hard,” Loeffler said. “Abel never has wanted to had any doubt to his punching power or conditioning.

“I know (Golovkin) always wants an even level playing field in the sport of boxing. He just wants to make sure it’s a clean sport because it’s such as dangerous sport.”

