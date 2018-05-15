Floyd Mayweather hits $100K video poker jackpot

Floyd Mayweather Jr. at the Hard Rock casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

(floydmayweather/Instagram)

(floydmayweather/Instagram)

Retired boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather has always said his wealth didn’t come from luck.

But does hard work and dedication apply to video poker? Even Mayweather might have to admit there was some luck on his side for his latest winnings.

Mayweather collected $101,250 playing on a “Ten Play Draw Poker” machine on Sunday. The 50-0 boxer announced his six-figure jackpot in his Instagram story, although he did not name the casino.

Knowing Mayweather, he probably didn’t cash his winning ticket and tossed it in a drawer along with with his nine-figure checks from fighting Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor.

Life is good for “Money May.”

