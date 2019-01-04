Funeral service set for ex-RJ sports writer Royce Feour

A public memorial service for longtime Las Vegas Review-Journal boxing writer Royce Feour will take place at 2 p.m. Jan. 12 at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave.
Feour, who covered boxing’s most iconic fights for the RJ over nearly four decades and was enshrined in at least four halls of fame, died Dec. 25 after a long illness. He was 79.
A family member said that people may bring dogs to the service for Feour, who was a huge animal lover.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.