Funeral service set for ex-RJ sports writer Royce Feour

A public memorial service for longtime Las Vegas Review-Journal boxing writer Royce Feour will take place at 2 p.m. Jan. 12 at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave.

Royce Feour, center, finds a seat in a red wagon after walking his dog Rocky during the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society's Wag-A-Tail Walk-A-Thon fundraiser at Hills Park in Summerlin on Sunday April 6, 2008, in Las Vegas, as Joanne Thomas looks on. MARLENE KARAS/REVIEW JOURNAL MARLENE KARAS/REVIEW JOURNAL The Las Vegas Valley Humane Society held its annual Wag-A-Tail Walk-A-Thon at Hills Park in Summerlin on Sunday April 6, 2008. Proceeds help the Humane Society provide medical care, spays, neuters and food for homeless animals in Clark County. Royce Feour, right, finds a seat in a red wagon after walking his dog Rocky, front . Chipper the dachshund, behind Rocky, was pulled along the route in the wagon by Michael Kanaley (not pictured). Joanne Thomas, center, came to see all the dogs walking.

Royce Feour for Rebel Nation. photo taken 8/24/06 JOHN LOCHER/REVIEW-JOURNAL

Sports--Legendary boxing writer Royce Feour, left, interviews Antonio Tarver Wednesday, May 12, 2004, before Tarver faced Roy Jones Jr. in their WBC/IBO Light Heavyweight Championship bout at Mandalay Bay. As usual, the fighter only answer question from Feour while other reporters standed around in shock and awe. (RJ Photo/K.M. Cannon)

Legendary boxing writer Royce Feour, right, talks with semi-legendary boxing promoter Don King during during a press conference Wednesday, May 12, 2004, promoting the Roy Jones Jr. vs. Antionio Tarver bout at Mandalay Bay ay 12, 2004, before Tarver faced Roy Jones Jr. in their WBC/IBO Light Heavyweight Championship bout at Mandalay Bay. (RJ Photo/K.M. Cannon)

Legendary boxing writer Royce Feour, right, interviews former welterweight champion and current trainer Buddy McGirt Wednesday, May 12, 2004, during a press conference for the Roy Jones Jr. vs. Antonio Tarver WBC/IBO Championship bout at Mandalay Bay. (RJ Photo/K.M. Cannon)

Royce Feour.

Feour, who covered boxing’s most iconic fights for the RJ over nearly four decades and was enshrined in at least four halls of fame, died Dec. 25 after a long illness. He was 79.

A family member said that people may bring dogs to the service for Feour, who was a huge animal lover.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.