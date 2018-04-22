Las Vegan Jessie Vargas, Adrien Broner fight to majority draw

Las Vegas native Jessie Vargas and Adrien Broner fought to a majority draw Saturday in the main event of a Showtime-televised tripleheader at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

A thrilling bout between Jessie Vargas and Adrien Broner ended with the two boxers shouting at each other.

Vargas, a Las Vegas native, and Broner fought to a majority draw Saturday in the main event of a Showtime-televised tripleheader at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Two judges scored the catchweight fight at 144 pounds 114-114, with the third giving it to Broner 115-113.

“Settle down,” Vargas told Broner, who strongly disagreed with the outcome.

Vargas (28-2-1, 10 knockouts) started fast by attacking Broner’s body and ended up throwing more than 800 punches. Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs) had a second-half rally and landed the more effective punches.

Broner argued that he deserved to win because he opened a large gash under Vargas’ left eye in the 11th round.

“I thought I won the fight,” Vargas said. “At the end of the day, I can’t dispute the judges’ decision. I gave the fans in Brooklyn a fight. I want a rematch.”

In the co-main event, middleweight Jermall Charlo demolished Hugo Centeno in the second round with a three-punch knockout combination. Charlo is now the WBC mandatory for Gennady Golovkin.

Gervonta Davis, a Floyd Mayweather protege, continues to improve after he knocked out Jesus Cuellar in the third round to take the vacant WBA junior lightweight belt.

Donaire falls to Frampton

Former four-division champion Nonito Donaire could be close to hanging up the gloves after a flat performance Saturday against featherweight Carl Frampton in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Frampton cruised to a unanimous decision over Donaire, winning on all scorecards 117-111 and taking the interim WBO featherweight belt.

Donaire, a Las Vegas resident, didn’t hurt Frampton until the 11th round.

“Donaire was a sharp puncher throughout,” Frampton said. “I was definitely hurt in the 11th round, people could see it. But champions survive, and that’s what I did.”

