Legendary boxing cornerman Rafael Garcia dead at age 88

Cutman Rafael Garcia arrives before being inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Legendary cutman Rafael Garcia, who worked alongside champion boxers that included Roberto Duran, Alexis Arguello and, most recently, Floyd Mayweather, died Tuesday morning. He was 88.

Mayweather Promotions confirmed his death on Twitter at 10:45 a.m.

“Rafael Garcia you will be missed,” Mayweather Promotions tweeted. “You lived your life to the fullest, and you will be remembered for all your contributions to the sport of boxing. Let your soul rest with no more pain. ~ Love always and forever your Mayweather Promotions family.”

WBA light-heavyweight champion and Mayweather Promotions fighter Badou Jack also posted a tweet honoring Garcia, as did fellow boxers Gamal Yafai and Ronald Gavril.

Garcia hailed from Puebla, Mexico, and started boxing at 15 before becoming a cornerman — a job he held for more than 60 years, working with 35 world champions.

