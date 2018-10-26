Manny Pacquiao to meet Adrien Broner in Las Vegas

Manny Pacquiao will continue his career with a bout against Adrien Broner on Jan. 19. The fight is expected to take place in Las Vegas, with the MGM Grand Garden Arena as the front-runner to land it.

Manny Pacquiao, right, of the Philippines, lands a punch at Lucas Matthysse of Argentina during their WBA World welterweight title bout in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. Pacquiao clinched his 60th victory with a seventh-round knockout Sunday of Matthysse, his first stoppage in nine years. (AP Photo/Yam G-Jun)

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines, left, celebrates after defeating Lucas Matthysse of Argentina during their WBA World welterweight title bout in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. Filipino boxing legend Pacquiao clinched his 60th victory Sunday with a seventh-round knockout of Matthysse, his first stoppage in nine years, that will help revive his career.(AP Photo/Yam G-Jun)

In this Sunday, July 15, 2018, file photo, Lucas Matthysse, left, of Argentina falls after receiving a punch by Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their WBA World welterweight title bout in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Filipino boxing legend Pacquiao clinched his 60th victory Sunday with a seventh-round knockout of Matthysse, his first stoppage in nine years, that will help revive his career. (AP Photo/Yam G-Jun, File)

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines, right, strikes Lucas Matthysse of Argentina during their WBA World welterweight title bout in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. Pacquiao won the WBA welterweight world title after a technical knockout in round seven. (AP Photo/Yam G-Jun)

Lucas Matthysse of Argentina, left, shields himself from Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines, during their WBA World welterweight title bout in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. Pacquiao won the WBA welterweight world title after a technical knockout in the 7th round. (AP Photo/Yam G-Jun)

Manny Pacquiao posted a tweet this week with a graphic to announce his signing with Premier Boxing Champions.

In the picture, the former eight-division champion is staring at a circle of fighters that includes Mikey Garcia, Errol Spence, Shawn Porter and Adrien Broner as they surround a centered Floyd Mayweather.

Is Pacquiao trying to insinuate he wants to fight all these elite boxers with Mayweather as the grand prize? Did he and PBC forget he turns 40 in December? Isn’t he an active senator in the Philippines?

That’s a lot on Pac Man’s plate.

“I’m very excited about this new chapter in my career, and I’m looking forward to a fresh start,” Pacquiao said in a statement. “My team will work closely with (PBC adviser) Al Haymon for the remainder of my career to deliver the most anticipated fights with the top PBC fighters. Those are the fights the fans want to see and the ones I want to have to close out my career.’’

Pacquiao’s first chapter with PBC will be a Jan. 19 bout against Broner, a person close to the situation confirmed. It’s expected to take place in Las Vegas, with the MGM Grand Garden Arena as the front-runner to land the bout, according to the person.

Where was this enthusiasm to fight young up-and-comers when Pacquiao was still with Top Rank? The past few years, fight fans hoped for Pacquiao to fight Vasiliy Lomachenko and Terence Crawford.

The main reason that Pacquiao didn’t fight them was probably money-related. Lomachenko and Crawford, arguably the two best pound-for-pound fighters, aren’t big-money draws yet. And neither are Spence, Porter and Garcia.

Broner isn’t on the level of those fighters, but he at least has proven he can generate dollar signs. And, of course, a fight with Mayweather would give any fighter life-changing money.

Pacquiao collected a nine-figure paycheck from fighting Mayweather in 2015 and has made plenty of money in the past decade, but somehow he has financial issues.

That might be why his career is continuing and not because he’s eager to add a new chapter to his career that already is one of the best in boxing history.

Pacquiao owes a debt of eight figures to the IRS, according to reports. That’s why the Filipino legend has fought his past two fights in Australia and Malaysia.

PBC probably will take care of the tab to bring Pac Man back to the United States. He’ll easily be able to pay the company back after fights with Broner and Mayweather.

Let’s hope those are the last two fights for Pacquiao. Boxing doesn’t need another legend tarnishing his legacy for staying too long.

Middleweight title fight

Daniel Jacobs and Sergiy Derevyanchenko share the same trainer and have sparred with each other many times.

Now they’re fighting without the headgear and with a world title on the line.

Jacobs and Derevyanchenko will meet for the vacant IBF middleweight title Saturday on an HBO-televised main event at the Madison Square Garden Theater in New York. The coverage airs at 7 p.m.

Trainer Andre Rozier will be in Jacobs’ corner, and Rozier assistant Gary Stark Sr. will lead Derevyanchenko’s corner.

Jacobs, a native of Brooklyn, New York, estimated that he and the fighter from Ukraine have sparred with each other more than 300 rounds.

They’re fighting for Gennady Golovkin’s belt that was stripped by the IBF for not fighting Derevyanchenko in May when Saul “Canelo” Alvarez withdrew from their rematch.

