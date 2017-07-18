Mayweather-McGregor boxing match odds and prop bets

The Westgate and CG Technology sports books each reported ticket ratios of 15-1 in favor of Conor McGregor and the ratio is almost 40-1 at MGM Resorts, which has taken more than 2,500 wagers on McGregor and only 65 on Floyd Mayweather.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and UFC fighter Conor McGregor, during a world tour event stop to promote their upcoming fight, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Here are some updated odds and prop bets for their megafight Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena courtesy of Westgate sports book.

Mayweather-McGregor betting

(Boxing match, Aug. 26, Las Vegas)

Floyd Mayweather; -700

Conor McGregor; +500

Over 9½ rounds; +140

Under 9½ rounds; -160

Method of victory

McGregor by KO; 7-1

McGregor by decision; 15-1

Mayweather by KO; -160

Mayweather by decision; +180

Draw; 40-1

Will McGregor win in rounds 1-4?

Yes; +900

No; -1,600

Pick the round

McGregor round 1; 25-1

McGregor round 2; 25-1

McGregor round 3; 25-1

McGregor round 4; 25-1

McGregor round 5; 30-1

McGregor round 6; 30-1

McGregor round 7; 40-1

McGregor round 8; 50-1

McGregor round 9; 50-1

McGregor round 10; 50-1

McGregor round 11; 50-1

McGregor round 12; 60-1

Mayweather round 1; 25-1

Mayweather round 2; 15-1

Mayweather round 3; 15-1

Mayweather round 4; 12-1

Mayweather round 5; 12-1

Mayweather round 6; 10-1

Mayweather round 7; 10-1

Mayweather round 8; 10-1

Mayweather round 9; 10-1

Mayweather round 10; 12-1

Mayweather round 11; 15-1

Mayweather round 12; 20-1