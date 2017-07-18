Mayweather-McGregor boxing match odds and prop bets

The Westgate and CG Technology sports books each reported ticket ratios of 15-1 in favor of Conor McGregor and the ratio is almost 40-1 at MGM Resorts, which has taken more than 2,500 wagers on McGregor and only 65 on Floyd Mayweather.
Here are some updated odds and prop bets for their megafight Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena courtesy of Westgate sports book.
Mayweather-McGregor betting
(Boxing match, Aug. 26, Las Vegas)
Floyd Mayweather; -700
Conor McGregor; +500
Over 9½ rounds; +140
Under 9½ rounds; -160
Method of victory
McGregor by KO; 7-1
McGregor by decision; 15-1
Mayweather by KO; -160
Mayweather by decision; +180
Draw; 40-1
Will McGregor win in rounds 1-4?
Yes; +900
No; -1,600
Pick the round
McGregor round 1; 25-1
McGregor round 2; 25-1
McGregor round 3; 25-1
McGregor round 4; 25-1
McGregor round 5; 30-1
McGregor round 6; 30-1
McGregor round 7; 40-1
McGregor round 8; 50-1
McGregor round 9; 50-1
McGregor round 10; 50-1
McGregor round 11; 50-1
McGregor round 12; 60-1
Mayweather round 1; 25-1
Mayweather round 2; 15-1
Mayweather round 3; 15-1
Mayweather round 4; 12-1
Mayweather round 5; 12-1
Mayweather round 6; 10-1
Mayweather round 7; 10-1
Mayweather round 8; 10-1
Mayweather round 9; 10-1
Mayweather round 10; 12-1
Mayweather round 11; 15-1
Mayweather round 12; 20-1
