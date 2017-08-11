Mike Tyson files lawsuit against boxing hall of fame

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson has filed a lawsuit against the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Inc. in Las Vegas, alleging trademark infringement and violation of his rights of privacy.

Mike Tyson performs in his one-man show “Undisputed Truth” at the Brad Garrett Comedy Club in the MGM hotel-casino at 3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The museum, which is a separate entity from the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, is operated mostly on an online platform and is distributing memorabilia featuring Tyson’s name and picture without his consent.

Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Inc. president Steve Lott said Friday that “I have nothing to offer at this point. We’re going to find out the information and go forward.”

The website’s mission statement says its aim “is to honor and preserve the history of boxing, and in particular, those who have made outstanding contributions and achievements in the development of the game,” and adds that “the retail section will sell unique clothing and memorabilia.”

Tyson, who resides in Henderson, compiled a 50-6-2 record during his 21-year career.

