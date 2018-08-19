Boxing

Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame class of 2018 enshrined

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2018 - 9:16 pm
 
Updated August 18, 2018 - 9:20 pm

Laila Ali, Chris Byrd, Todd duBoef, Kevin Kelley, Don Minor, Shane Mosley, former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid, Jerry Roth and Earnie Shavers were inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame on Saturday at Caesars Palace.

Alexis Arguello, Henry Armstrong, Jack “Doc” Kearns, Bill Miller and Aaron Pryor were inducted posthumously.

Check out the photos above from the sixth annual Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame ceremony.

More boxing: Follow coverage online at reviewjournal.com/boxing and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Boxing
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Boxing Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like