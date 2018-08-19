Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame class of 2018 enshrined

Laila Ali, Chris Byrd, Todd duBoef, Kevin Kelley, Don Minor, Shane Mosley, former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid, Jerry Roth and Earnie Shavers were inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame on Saturday at Caesars Palace.
Alexis Arguello, Henry Armstrong, Jack “Doc” Kearns, Bill Miller and Aaron Pryor were inducted posthumously.
Check out the photos above from the sixth annual Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame ceremony.
More boxing: Follow coverage online at reviewjournal.com/boxing and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.