Cardinals pound Kershaw, punch ticket to World Series

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina and Trevor Rosenthal celebrate after Game 6 of the National League baseball championship series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, Oct. 18, 2013, in St. Louis. The Cardinals won 9-0 to win the series. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw walks back to the dugout after the third inning of Game 6 of the National League baseball championship series against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, Oct. 18, 2013, in St. Louis. The Cardinals scored four runs in the inning. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina hits an RBI single during the third inning of Game 6 of the National League baseball championship series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, Oct. 18, 2013, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

St. Louis Cardinals' Carlos Beltran celebrates after Game 6 of the National League baseball championship series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, Oct. 18, 2013, in St. Louis. The Cardinals won 9-0 to win the series. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ST. LOUIS — Carlos Beltran and the Cardinals stunned Clayton Kershaw with a four-run third inning, rookie Michael Wacha was again magnificent on the mound and St. Louis advanced to its second World Series in three seasons by roughing up the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-0 in Game 6 of the NL championship series Friday night.

Matt Carpenter sparked St. Louis’ big inning with a one-out double on the 11th pitch of his at-bat. Beltran singled him home and the Cardinals quickly removed all the suspense surrounding a team that squandered a 3-1 series lead in the NLCS last fall against San Francisco.

Game 1 of the World Series is Wednesday at the winner of the ALCS between the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers. The Cardinals will be trying for the third title since 2006, last winning in 2011.

After losing Game 5 in Los Angeles, the Cardinals turned to Wacha once again. The right-hander was even better in outpitching Kershaw for the second time this series. Wacha was selected MVP of the series after giving up two hits in seven innings Friday.

It was 52 degrees at game time, a 23-degree drop from the Kershaw-Wacha matchup in Game 2 six days earlier, and Kershaw never warmed up.

The top NL CY Young Award candidate was knocked out of a start for the first time this season without finishing the fifth.

Beltran had three hits and drove in two runs while facing Kershaw and made a spectacular catch in right field, helping him advance to the World Series for the first time in his 16-year career.

“I’m so happy right now. We did it as a team,” Beltran said. “We fought hard, we worked hard all season long and thank god we’re here.”

Perhaps showing the Cardinals weren’t stressed by the possibility of a second straight postseason meltdown, Games 1 and 5 starter Joe Kelly had a post-national anthem staredown against Dodgers reserve outfielder Scott Van Slyke that was broken up by a fed-up home plate umpire Greg Gibson after several minutes.

Kelly blinked first, all in good fun but, when it counted, St. Louis wouldn’t budge.

The Cardinals jumped on Kershaw in the third, batting around. After Wacha grounded out, Carpenter doubled in a gritty at-bat. Beltran singled him home for the game’s first run. With two outs, Yadier Molina added an RBI single, Shane Robinson drove in two runs with a single in his first career postseason start after replacing slumping Jon Jay — and advanced to second base on Dodgers rookie Yasiel Puig’s first of two errors in the Cardinals’ big innings.

The Cuban defector also struck out twice and was booed heartily. Hanley Ramirez, a last-minute addition to the Dodgers’ lineup, went 0 for 3 while playing with a broken rib.

Kershaw needed 48 pitches, the most pitches of his career in one inning, in the third. He took exception one pitch in particular, complaining to plate umpire Greg Gibson after Matt Adams’ full-count walk loaded the bases.

The Dodgers bench also was vocal after the call on a pitch that may have been an inch or two low of the strike zone.

The Cardinals knocked Kershaw out in a five-run fifth. Adams doubled in a run to chase Kershaw. Wacha drove in one with a fielder’s choice grounder and Carpenter had a sacrifice fly

Wacha has a minuscule 0.43 ERA in three postseason starts, one of the gems in Game 4 of the division series to keep the Cardinals alive. In his last regular season start and the NL Central up for grabs, he no-hit the Nationals for 8 2-3 innings.

“There’s not anything you can’t say about him,” Kelly said of Wacha. “He’s just going out there and pitching his butt off right now and as you can see he’s just a pretty damn good pitcher.”

Beltran was the star of the Cardinals’ 3-2, 13-inning Game 1 victory, driving in all three runs plus making a throw to keep it tied in extra innings.

Kershaw was charged with seven runs on 10 hits in four-plus innings. The lefty led the majors in ERA the last three years but has lost five straight starts against St. Louis.

None of his starts this year were shorter than five innings and the most runs he allowed was five, on two occasions. The four-run fourth was his worst since July 24, 2012, at St. Louis, when Kershaw yielded eight runs in 5 2-3 innings.

The Dodgers didn’t have much of a chance again Wacha.

Carl Crawford led off the game with an infield hit but was erased on Mark Elllis’ double-play ball. A.J. Ellis doubled to start the sixth and didn’t advance.

NOTES: Cardinals Hall of Fame SS Ozzie Smith threw the first pitch. … Beltran has a .331 career postseason average.