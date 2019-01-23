Buffalo Wild Wings offering free wings if Super Bowl goes to OT

Football fans around the country will be rooting for an overtime finish in the upcoming Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, but not necessarily because they want an exciting game or even care that much about the Los Angeles Rams or the New England Patriots.

(Getty Images)

Football fans around the country will be rooting for an overtime finish in the upcoming Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, but not necessarily because they want an exciting game or even care that much about the Los Angeles Rams or the New England Patriots.

That’s because Buffalo Wild Wings is offering free wings if the “Big Game” goes into overtime on Feb. 3.

Regardless of the final score, if the Super Bowl goes into overtime, everyone in America can claim a free snack-sized wing order on Feb. 18 from 4-7 p.m. local time, including at all 10 Las Vegas Valley locations.

FREE WINGS! If LA-New England goes to overtime, we’re giving everyone in America free wings on Feb. 18. LET’S DO THIS! Details: https://t.co/zhwPBRGhCr pic.twitter.com/kq9pm0zLE0 — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) January 23, 2019

“Even if you don’t have a dog in the fight, we all have a common rooting interest in extending the game because that means more football, and now, free wings!” Buffalo Wild Wings chief marketing officer Seth Freeman said in a statement.

The promotion is valid for boneless or traditional wings with no purchase necessary. It’s available only to dine-in customers and will be limited to one free order per customer while supplies last.

Contact Elaine Emerson at eemerson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @E15Emerson on Twitter.