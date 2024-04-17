Bettor needs team to win NBA title to turn $100 parlay into $1.7M

The bettor placed a $100 parlay in May on the Rangers to win the World Series (22-1), the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl (6-1) and a team to win the NBA title at 70-1.

Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket ahead of New York Knicks' Miles McBride, rear, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Sunday, March 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, drives as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor has been sweating out a parlay that pays $1.7 million for almost a year.

The gambler placed a $100 three-team futures parlay in May 2023 on the Texas Rangers to win the World Series (22-1), the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl (6-1) and the Oklahoma City Thunder to win the NBA championship (70-1).

The Rangers won the World Series on Nov. 1, defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games.

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Now the bettor needs the Thunder to win the NBA title to cash the 17,145-to-1 long shot and collect $1,714,500. The bet would normally pay 11,430-1, but the bettor used a DraftKings promotion for a 50 percent parlay boost.

DraftKings doesn’t operate in Nevada.

Oklahoma City is the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and the 16-1 fifth choice to win the NBA championship behind the Boston Celtics (+160), Denver Nuggets (3-1), Los Angeles Clippers (14-1) and Dallas Mavericks (14-1).

“He’s got good value with Oklahoma City at 70-1 for the final leg, and he’s probably got some hedging opportunities if he wants,” DraftKings sportsbook director Johnny Avello said. “It’s a nice bet. It’s exciting.”

Another DraftKings bettor recently hit a $100 four-leg futures parlay that paid $231,678.

The bettor hit the first leg on Ilia Topuria (+105) over Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 298 on Feb. 17.

The second leg hit Feb. 18 when Hideki Matsuyama, a 66-1 long shot, won the Genesis Invitational by three strokes.

The gambler closed out the parlay with South Carolina (+125) winning the women’s basketball NCAA title and Connecticut (+650) winning the men’s NCAA title.

The Gamecocks beat Iowa 87-75 in the championship game April 7, and the Huskies beat Purdue 75-60 in the title game April 8.

“Those futures were something you couldn’t even parlay at one time,” Avello said. “They’ve become really popular.”

