Rams beat Patriots in ‘Madden’ Super Bowl video game simulation

The Associated Press
January 28, 2019 - 10:13 am
 

ATLANTA — The Los Angeles Rams are a slight underdog against the New England Patriots in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

But EA Sports begs to differ.

In the video game maker’s simulation of the NFL’s championship game on “Madden NFL 19,” the Rams defeated the Patriots 30-27. All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald was named the Most Valuable Player for his four-sack performance.

Tom Brady led the Patriots to a 17-3 halftime lead, but the Rams rallied in the second half and won the game on Todd Gurley’s 5-yard touchdown run.

