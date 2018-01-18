RJ needs your help compiling Las Vegas Super Bowl party list

The teams won’t be decided until Sunday, but that hasn’t stopped Las Vegas venues from getting ready for Super Bowl Sunday.

The NFL logo is seen mid field prior to an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Review-Journal will again compile its annual list of Big Game parties around the valley, and we need your help.

For casinos, restaurants and bars that are hosting parties, send the information via a news release to sportsdesk@reviewjournal.com. We will follow up to confirm your information.

The deadline for submissions is Jan. 25.

Super Bowl LII is Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.