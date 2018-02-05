Top props: Results of popular Super Bowl bets

Here are some of the popular prop bets that hit during Super Bowl LII between the Eagles and Patriots.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17), makes a touchdown catch against New England Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe (25), during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Following are the results of some popular prop bets from Super Bowl LII between the Eagles and Patriots:

■ Time of national anthem 2 minutes: Under -110 (1 minute, 53 seconds). Pink still took longer than an Eagles’ touchdown drive.

■ Will the opening kickoff be a touchback: No +175. Kick returner Corey Clement disappointed yes bettors and Patriots fans.

■ First play of the game: Pass -125. This one was too easy. At least attempt a flea flicker for the first play of the Super Bowl. C’mon, Philly.

■ Team to commit first penalty accepted: Eagles -130. Zach Ertz rewarded Eagles backers with a false start.

■ Tom Brady’s first pass: Incomplete +175. A rare incompletion for Brady who went for half a thousand yards against the Eagles.

■ First score of the game will be: Field goal/safety +120. You can thank Eagles kicker Jake Elliott for that one.

■ Player to score first touchdown: Alshon Jeffery 8/1. The top wideout went for 34 yards on that touchdown reception.

■ Will there be a missed extra point: Yes +220. Elliott made some people a nice chunk of money.

■ Which will be more, James Harden points (16 on Saturday night) or James White receiving yards? White 21 receiving yards (+105). Harden is averaging 31.2 points per game. A rare off night benefited White supporters.

■ Score in last two minutes of first half: Yes -270. Felt like the Eagles and Patriots scored during every minute of the game.

■ Brady passing yards over-under 293½: Over -110 (Brady 505 passing yards). Brady went way over early in the third quarter.

■ Touchdown passes Nick Foles 1½: Over -110 (Foles three touchdowns). Foles will be a starting quarterback somewhere next year.

■ Chris Hogan receiving yards 36½: Over -110 (Hogan 128 receiving yards). Hogan was one of three Pats receivers to go over 100 yards.

■ Total touchdowns in game 5½: Over -150 (Nine total touchdowns). Besides the anthem, a lot of overs during the Super Bowl.

■ Total net yards in game 737½: Over -110 (1,150 total yards). The Patriots and Eagles combined for a new postseason record.

■ Exact number of points: Eagles 41 (35/1); Patriots 33 (30/1). If you got both right, you can save that tax refund.

■ Team to record first sack: Eagles (-110). Brandon Graham’s late fourth-quarter sack saved the game for Philly.

■ Which will be more, Golden Knights plus Washington total goals (-½) or Amendola receptions? Amendola 8, Knights plus Caps 7. Bet against Knights when it comes to props.

■ Super Bowl LII MVP: Foles 4/1. The Eagles backup quarterback considered retiring two years ago. Foles is now a Super Bowl Most Valuable Player.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.