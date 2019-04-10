MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Las Vegas Golden Knights Profiles

They're back

T he Golden Knights delivered an encore performance to their magical Stanley Cup Final run by making the playoffs for the second consecutive season. They finished third in the Pacific Division behind Calgary and San Jose and along the way became the fastest team to 200 points in NHL history in only their second year of existence. A grudge match with the Sharks -- who they ousted in six games last season -- awaited as the Knights seek another shot at hockey's Holy Grail.

Follow their playoff journey here ...

Photos by Las Vegas Review-Journal

graphic
graphic mobile

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS PROFILES

Below are the Vegas Golden Knights players, click on the player’s details button to view more information about them.
player

Pierre E. Bellemare

41

Experience: 5 years
Draft: N/A
Salary: $1,450,000

DETAILS
player

Ryan Carpenter

40

Experience: 4 years
Draft: N/A
Salary: $650,000

DETAILS
player

William Carrier

28

Experience: 3 years
Draft: 2013 - Round 2 (57 overall) St. Louis
Salary: $725,000
DETAILS
player

Cody
Eakin

21

Experience: 8 years
Draft: 2009 - Round 3 (85 overall) Washington
Salary: $3,850,000
DETAILS
player

Erik
Haula

56

Experience: 6 years
Draft: 2009 - Round 7 (182 overall) Minnesota
Salary: $2,750,000
DETAILS
player

William Karlsson

71

Experience: 5 years
Draft: 2011 - Round 2 (53 overall) Anaheim
Salary: $5,250,000
DETAILS
player

Jonathan Marchessault

81

Experience: 6 years
Draft: N/A
Salary: $7,000,000

DETAILS
player

Tomas
Nosek

92

Experience: 4 years
Draft: N/A
Salary: $962,500

DETAILS
player

Max
Pacioretty

67

Experience: 11 years
Draft: 2007 - Round 1 (22 overall) Montreal
Salary: $4,500,000
DETAILS
player

Brandon
Pirri

73

Experience: 7 years
Draft: 2009 - Round 2 (59 overall) Chicago
Salary: $650,000
DETAILS
player

Ryan
Reaves

75

Experience: 9 years
Draft: 2005 - Round 5 (156 overall) St. Louis
Salary: $2,775,000
DETAILS
player

Reilly
Smith

19

Experience: 8 years
Draft: 2009 - Round 3 (69 overall) Dallas
Salary: $6,000,000
DETAILS
player

Paul
Stastny

26

Experience: 13 years
Draft: 2005 - Round 2 (44 overall) Colorado
Salary: $7,500,000
DETAILS
player

Mark
Stone

61

Experience: 7 years
Draft: 2010 - Round 6 (178 overall) Ottawa
Salary: $7,350,000
DETAILS
player

Alex
Tuch

89

Experience: 2 years
Draft: 2014 - Round 1 (18 overall) Minnesota
Salary: $925,000
DETAILS
player

Valentin
Zykov

7

Experience: 3 years
Draft: 2013 - Round 2 (37 overall) Los Angeles
Salary: $650,000
DETAILS
player
player

Deryk Engelland

5

Experience: 10 years
Draft: 2000 - Round 6 (194 overall) New Jersey
Salary: $1,500,000
DETAILS
player

Nick
Holden

22

Experience: 8 years
Draft: N/A
Salary: $2,600,000

DETAILS
player

Brayden McNabb

3

Experience: 7 years
Draft: 2009 - Round 3 (66 overall) Buffalo
Salary: $3,000,000
DETAILS
player

Jon
Merrill

15

Experience: 6 years
Draft: 2010 - Round 2 (38 overall) New Jersey
Salary: $1,275,000
DETAILS
player

Colin
Miller

6

Experience: 4 years
Draft: 2012 - Round 5 (151 overall) Los Angeles
Salary: $3,875,000
DETAILS
player

Nate
Schmidt

88

Experience: 5 years
Draft: N/A
Salary: $2,300,000

DETAILS
player

Shea
Theodore

27

Experience: 4 years
Draft: 2013 - Round 1 (26 overall) Anaheim
Salary: $5,200,000
DETAILS
player
player

Marc-Andre Fleury

29

Experience: 15 years
Draft: 2003 - Round 1 (1 overall) Pittsburgh
Salary: $5,750,000
DETAILS
player

Malcolm Subban

30

Experience: 4 years
Draft: 2012 - Round 1 (24 overall) Boston
Salary: $650,000
DETAILS
player
#41 | LEFT WING | 6'-0" | 198 lbs
bellemare
Key Stats #
Goals 6
Assists 9
Points 15
+/- 2
PIM 6
Games 76
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare CAREER STATS

Bellemare became the ninth player born in France to reach the NHL when he joined the Philadelphia Flyers for the start of the 2014-15 season at age 29. But were it not for the eight years he spent playing in Sweden, the native of the Paris suburb of Le Blanc-Mesnil said he might never have worn an NHL sweater.

playoffs
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG - - - - - - - - - -
regular season
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG 76 6 9 15 2 6 0 2 108 5.56
#40 | CENTER | 6'-0" | 200 lbs
bellemare
Key Stats #
Goals 5
Assists 13
Points 18
+/- -6
PIM 8
Games 68
Ryan Carpenter CAREER STATS

- CCHA Second All-Star Team (2013)
- Yanick Dupre Memorial Award (AHL - Outstanding Humanitarian Contribution) (2016)
- Signed as a free agent by San Jose, March 26, 2014.
- Claimed on waivers by Vegas from San Jose, December 13, 2017.

playoffs
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG - - - - - - - - - -
regular season
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG 68 5 13 18 -6 8 0 1 102 4.9
#28 | LEFT WING | 6'-2" | 212 lbs
William Carrier
Key Stats #
Goals 8
Assists 1
Points 9
+/- -4
PIM 29
Games 54
William Carrier CAREER STATS

The St. Louis Blues selected Carrier, a rugged forward, in the second round (No. 57) of the 2013 NHL Draft after he had averaged more than a point per game in his two previous seasons with Cape Breton of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

playoffs
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG - - - - - - - - - -
regular season
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG 54 8 1 9 -4 29 0 0 85 9.41
#21 | CENTER | 6'-0" | 190 lbs
Cody Eakin
Key Stats #
Goals 22
Assists 19
Points 41
+/- 19
PIM 16
Games 78
Cody Eakin CAREER STATS

The son of Grant "Butch" Eakin, an eighth-round selection (No. 128) by the Cleveland Barons in the 1977 NHL Draft who carved out a minor-league career as a hard-nosed defensive forward, Cody plays the same gritty style his father once played. The difference in their games comes when Cody has the puck on his stick.

playoffs
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG - - - - - - - - - -
regular season
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG 78 22 19 41 19 16 1 3 120 18.33
#56 | LEFT WING | 6'-0" | 193 lbs
Haula
Key Stats #
Goals 2
Assists 5
Points 7
+/- 1
PIM 10
Games 15
Erik Haula CAREER STATS*

Though Haula is a native of Pori, Finland, his hockey upbringing had a major American influence. Haula arrived in the United States to attend Shattuck-St. Mary's School in Faribault, Minnesota, a school that has turned out elite players such as Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon and Jonathan Toews. Haula, a forward with a left-handed shot and good hands, quickly adjusted to the North American game. *(Injured reserve)

playoffs
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG - - - - - - - - - -
regular season
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG 15 2 5 7 1 10 0 0 26 7.69
#71 | CENTER | 6'-1" | 189 lbs
william karlsson
Key Stats #
Goals 24
Assists 32
Points 56
+/- 1
PIM 16
Games 82
William Karlsson CAREER STATS

Few players have made the year-to-year offensive improvement that William Karlsson did in 2017-18. The Vegas Golden Knights claimed Karlsson from the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. Karlsson had earned a role as a useful checking center with the Blue Jackets, though he had never scored more than nine goals or finished with more than 25 points in a season.

playoffs
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG - - - - - - - - - -
regular season
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG 82 24 32 56 1 16 7 1 169 14.2
#81 | CENTER | 5'-9" | 174 lbs
Jonathan Marcessault
Key Stats #
Goals 25
Assists 34
Points 59
+/- 2
PIM 52
Games 82
Jonathan Marchessault CAREER STATS

Marchessault is a big reason the Vegas Golden Knights became the best first-year franchise in NHL history. The Golden Knights selected the native of Cap-Rouge, Quebec, from the Florida Panthers in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft after he scored 30 goals in 2016-17. He quickly showed that was no fluke, finding a home on the first line with William Karlsson and Reilly Smith. He finished with an NHL career-best 75 points, second to Karlsson, and was rewarded with a five-year, $30 million contract on Jan. 3, 2018.

playoffs
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG - - - - - - - - - -
regular season
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG 82 25 34 59 2 52 5 0 278 8.99
#92 | LEFT WING | 6'-3" | 210 lbs
tomas nosek
Key Stats #
Goals 8
Assists 9
Points 17
+/- -10
PIM 18
Games 68
Tomas Nosek CAREER STATS

The Vegas Golden Knights gave Nosek his first chance to play regularly in the NHL after they selected him from the Detroit Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. They're happy they did. Nosek had one goal in 17 games with the Red Wings in 2015-16 and 2016-17. Given more playing time, he produced 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 67 games in 2017-18 while holding down a bottom-six role for the Golden Knights.

playoffs
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG - - - - - - - - - -
regular season
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG 68 8 9 17 -10 18 0 1 116 6.9
#67 | LEFT WING | 6'-2" | 206 lbs
max
Key Stats #
Goals 22
Assists 18
Points 40
+/- -13
PIM 36
Games 66
Max Pacioretty CAREER STATS

The list of men who have been captain of the Montreal Canadiens is filled with legends. In Pacioretty, hockey's oldest and most famous franchise installed a new kind of leader, an American kid who is quiet yet commanding and was no instant superstar. Born in New Canaan, Connecticut., Pacioretty was a first-round pick (No. 22) in the 2007 NHL Draft who would spend time in the American Hockey League before making his mark in the NHL.

playoffs
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG - - - - - - - - - -
regular season
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG 66 22 18 40 -13 36 4 0 191 11.52
#73 | CENTER | 6'-0" | 186 lbs
Pirri
Key Stats #
Goals 12
Assists 6
Points 18
+/- 7
PIM 6
Games 31
Brandon Pirri CAREER STATS

A scoring champion in the American Hockey League, Pirri carried that offensive ability into the NHL. From his days in the Ontario Junior Hockey League, his penchant for scoring was evident. He combined for 46 goals and 94 points in 44 games for Streetsville and Georgetown in 2008-09.

playoffs
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG - - - - - - - - - -
regular season
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG 31 12 6 18 7 6 3 0 82 14.63
#75 | RIGHT WING | 6'-1" | 225 lbs
reaves
Key Stats #
Goals 9
Assists 11
Points 20
+/- 1
PIM 74
Games 80
Ryan Reaves CAREER STATS

Reeves made sure the first goal he scored for the Vegas Golden Knights was one for the history books. Reeves, a fourth-line forward acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 26, 2018, had played 26 games (21 in the regular season, five in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, without scoring a goal. That changed May 20, when he deflected a shot by Luca Sbisa into the net for the winning goal in a 2-1 victory against the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, putting the first-year Golden Knights into the Stanley Cup Final.

playoffs
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG - - - - - - - - - -
regular season
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG 80 9 11 20 1 74 3 0 95 9.47
#19 | RIGHT WING | 6'-0" | 185 lbs
smith
Key Stats #
Goals 19
Assists 34
Points 53
+/- 13
PIM 14
Games 74
Reilly Smith CAREER STATS

Smith was a big reason the Florida Panthers, coached by Gerard Gallant, won the Atlantic Division title in 2015-16. Two seasons later, he played a key role in helping the Vegas Golden Knights to the best finish by a first-year team in NHL history - again on a team coached by Gallant. Smith, a right wing and the brother of New York Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith, teamed with center William Karlsson and left wing Jonathan Marchessault to form one of the NHL's most effective lines. He finished with NHL career highs in assists (38) and points (60), helping Vegas win the Pacific Division in 2017-18.

playoffs
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG - - - - - - - - - -
regular season
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG 74 19 34 53 13 14 4 1 178 10.67
#26 | CENTER | 6'-0" | 193 lbs
stastny
Key Stats #
Goals 13
Assists 29
Points 42
+/- 14
PIM 30
Games 50
Paul Stastny CAREER STATS

The son of Hockey Hall of Famer Peter Stastny launched a new phase in his NHL career when he signed a contract with the Vegas Golden Knights last season. Ironically, he signed with the team that ended his season two months earlier; Stastny had 15 points (six goals, nine assists) for the Winnipeg Jets in the Stanley Cup Playoffs before they were eliminated by Vegas in the Western Conference Final.

playoffs
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG - - - - - - - - - -
regular season
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG 50 13 29 42 14 30 1 1 103 12.62
#61 | RIGHT WING | 6'-4" | 219 lbs
stone
Key Stats #
Goals 33
Assists 40
Points 73
+/- 17
PIM 27
Games 77
Mark Stone CAREER STATS

When Stone arrived at Ottawa Senators training camp in September 2014, nothing special was expected of the 22-year-old forward. As a third-year pro, he played 23 games for Ottawa and 91 with Binghamton of the American Hockey League after graduating from Brandon of the Western Hockey League. Four goals and eight points certainly weren't much of an indication that Stone was a budding NHL star. But during the next eight months, Stone not only developed into a star, he became something of a phenomenon.

playoffs
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG - - - - - - - - - -
regular season
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG 18 5 6 11 4 5 1 0 54 9.26
#89 | RIGHT WING | 6'-4" | 222 lbs
tuck
Key Stats #
Goals 20
Assists 32
Points 52
+/- 13
PIM 8
Games 74
Alex Tuch CAREER STATS

Tuch spent most of the 2016-17 season with Iowa of the American Hockey League, but did get a six-game call-up from the Minnesota Wild. However, he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights at the NHL Expansion Draft on June 21, 2017, along with a conditional third-round draft pick for selecting Erik Haula. The 6-foot-4, 222-pound forward began to blossom with Vegas, finishing with 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) and showing the kind of net-front presence that's a sign there's more to come.

playoffs
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG - - - - - - - - - -
regular season
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG 74 20 32 52 13 8 3 0 180 11.11
#7 | LEFT WING | 6'-0" | 220 lbs
zykov
Key Stats #
Goals 2
Assists 3
Points 5
+/- -5
PIM 2
Games 28
Valentin Zykov CAREER STATS

- QMJHL All-Rookie Team (2013).
- QMJHL Rookie of the Year (2013) Canadian Major Junior Rookie of the Year (2013).
- Traded to Carolina by Los Angeles with future considerations for Kris Versteeg, February 28, 2016.
- Willie Marshall Award (AHL Top Goal-scorer) (2018) Claimed on waivers by Edmonton from Carolina, November 30, 2018.

playoffs
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG - - - - - - - - - -
regular season
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG 10 2 0 2 -3 0 0 0 16 12.5
#5 | DEFENSE | 6'-2" | 214 lbs
bellemare
Key Stats #
Goals 2
Assists 10
Points 12
+/- -3
PIM 18
Games 74
Deryk Engelland CAREER STATS

Engelland came home to Las Vegas at age 35 and had the best season of his NHL career. The Vegas Golden Knights claimed the veteran defenseman from the Calgary Flames at the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. It was a homecoming for Engelland, who had played two seasons with Las Vegas Wranglers of the ECHL from 2003-05 and settled here.

playoffs
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG - - - - - - - - - -
regular season
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG 74 2 10 12 -3 18 0 0 105 1.9
#22 | DEFENSE | 6'-4" | 214 lbs
holden
Key Stats #
Goals 3
Assists 12
Points 15
+/- -5
PIM 14
Games 61
Nick Holden CAREER STATS

In 2007-08, Holden led WHL defensemen in goals with 22 and finished third with 60 points while serving as captain. With his skating ability, offensive skills and size (6-foot-4, 210 pounds), Holden signed a free agent contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 28, 2008, and was assigned to Syracuse of the American Hockey League, where he scored a combined 10 goals and 45 points in 129 games in his first two full seasons.

playoffs
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG - - - - - - - - - -
regular season
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG 61 3 12 15 5 14 0 0 77 3.9
#3 | DEFENSE | 6'-4" | 212 lbs
mcnabb
Key Stats #
Goals 4
Assists 12
Points 16
+/- 11
PIM 52
Games 81
Brayden McNabb CAREER STATS

After averaging 15:04 of ice time in 49 games with the Los Angeles Kings in 2016-17, NcNabb became a top-four defenseman in Vegas, averaging 20:09 during the regular season and finishing with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists). He also had the only goal in the Golden Knights' series-clinching 1-0 victory against the Kings in Game 4 of the 2018 Western Conference first round during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

playoffs
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG - - - - - - - - - -
regular season
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG 81 4 12 16 11 52 0 0 84 4.76
#15 | DEFENSE | 6'-3" | 205 lbs
merill
Key Stats #
Goals 3
Assists 12
Points 15
+/- 16
PIM 53
Games 57
Jon Merrill CAREER STATS

As a freshman at the University of Michigan, Merrill scored two goals and was named the first star of the Big Chill at the Big House, a home game against Michigan State on Dec. 11, 2010, that drew the largest crowd ever to see a hockey game. His two goals in the 5-0 win were part of a breakout season for Merrill, who led Michigan defensemen with 25 points and helped the Wolverines reach the 2011 NCAA title game.

playoffs
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG - - - - - - - - - -
regular season
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG 57 3 12 15 16 53 0 1 72 4.17
#6 | DEFENSE | 6'-1" | 196 lbs
miller
Key Stats #
Goals 3
Assists 26
Points 29
+/- 0
PIM 44
Games 65
Colin Miller CAREER STATS

Miller, a defenseman with a big shot, is another player who blossomed after getting a chance to play with the Vegas Golden Knights, who selected him from the Boston Bruins in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. Given a bigger role than he'd had with the Bruins or Los Angeles Kings, Miller was tops among Golden Knights defensemen with 41 points (10 goals, 31 points).

playoffs
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG - - - - - - - - - -
regular season
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG 65 3 26 29 0 44 1 0 131 2.29
#88 | DEFENSE | 6'-1" | 194 lbs
schmidt
Key Stats #
Goals 9
Assists 21
Points 30
+/- 22
PIM 8
Games 61
Nate Schmidt CAREER STATS

Schmidt made it to the NHL despite being undrafted following his senior season at St. Cloud Cathedral High School in Minnesota in 2008-09. He had finished as the second-highest scoring defenseman in the state (21 goals, 45 pts.) and led his team to the Class A state semifinals. Schmidt had 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) with Fargo of the United States Hockey League in 2009-10.

playoffs
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG - - - - - - - - - -
regular season
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG 61 9 21 30 22 8 1 0 112 8.04
#27 | DEFENSE | 6'-2" | 195 lbs
theodore
Key Stats #
Goals 12
Assists 25
Points 37
+/- -4
PIM 20
Games 79
Shea Theodore CAREER STATS

The Ducks selected Theodore in the first round (No. 26) of the 2013 NHL Draft after two full seasons with Seattle of the Western Hockey League. He spent two more seasons with Seattle, finishing with 79 points (22 goals, 57 assists) in 70 games in 2013-14. He turned pro after finishing his junior career in 2015.

playoffs
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG - - - - - - - - - -
regular season
Season Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM PPG SH Shots Sh%
18-19 VEG 79 12 25 37 -4 20 4 0 202 65.94
#29 | GOALIE | 6'-2" | 180 lbs
fleury
Key Stats #
W/L/OTL 35-21-5
GAA 2.51
SV% .913
SHO 8
SV 1593
MIN 3635:08
Marc-Andre Fleury CAREER STATS

When Fleury was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins with the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NHL Draft, he became the third goaltender in League history to be chosen first. Fleury lived up to the promise as an anchor for the Penguins' run of success that resulted in three Stanley Cup Final appearances and two championships.

playoffs
Season Team GP W L T OTL GAA GA SHO Mins A PIM
18-19 VEG - - - - - - - - - - -
regular season
Season Team GP W L T OTL GAA GA SHO Mins A PIM
18-19 VEG 61 35 21 - 5 2.51 152 8 3635:08 2 4
#30 | GOALIE | 6'-2" | 200 lbs
subban
Key Stats #
W/L/OTL 8-10-2
GAA 2.93
SV% .902
SHO 1
SV 552
MIN 1226:47
Malcolm Subban CAREER STATS

Unlike big brother P.K., a defenseman with the Nashville Predators, Malcolm Subban opted to be a goaltender. The Toronto native was selected by the Boston Bruins in the first round (No. 24) of the 2012 NHL Draft and turned pro in 2013, spending the first of four seasons with Providence of the American Hockey League.

playoffs
Season Team GP W L T OTL GAA GA SHO Mins A PIM
18-19 VEG - - - - - - - - - - -
regular season
Season Team GP W L T OTL GAA GA SHO Mins A PIM
18-19 VEG 21 8 10 - 2 2.93 60 1 1226:47 0 4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Knights Prepare for Playoffs - Video
Golden Knights players Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault feel that the team is both mentally and physically prepared to take on the Sharks in round one of the NHL Playoffs.
Golden Knights sign defenseman Jimmy Schuldt to a one-year contract
The Golden Knights have signed free agent defenseman Jimmy Schuldt to a one-year, entry level contract. Schuldt comes to the Golden Knights after graduating from St. Cloud State University, where he lead the Huskies to a regular-season conference title and the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Golden Knights letting playoff mentality set in - VIDEO
As the Vegas Golden Knights finish out their season, the team and head coach Gerard Gallant talk about where their mindset is, how they are preparing for the playoffs and their win over the Edmonton Oilers.
Golden Knights Lose to Wild, Clinch Playoff Berth - VIDEO
Despite losing 3-2 to the Minnesota Wild, the Vegas Golden Knights are locked in to a playoff spot. Head coach Gerard Gallant and players discuss their performance against the Wild and what it means to go back to the playoffs.
Gallant on losing to the Avalanche
Gerard Gallant talks about the loss to Colorado. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on Colorado loss
Gerard Gallant talks about the loss to Colorado. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge Mailbag- March 27, 2019 - VIDEO
Golden Knights reporters Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer your burning questions.
Gerard Gallant on Paul Stastny
Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about Paul Stastny's role on the team. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on St. Louis goal
Gerard Gallant talks about St. Louis's third goal on March 25, 2019. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant on St. Louis Blues
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about the team's loss to St. Louis on March 25, 2019. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Host First Charity Night At T-Mobile Arena - VIDEO
The Vegas Golden Knights host their first annual charity night during the Red Wings game at T-Mobile arena. Fans were able to buy from two choices of backpacks full of VGK memorabilia. 1,500 Golden Knights Charity backpacks were filled and fans lined up to buy the backpacks. The charity gives it proceeds to various causes around Las Vegas in order to give back to the community.
Golden Knights shutout Winnipeg Jets, continue hot streak - VIDEO
The Vegas Golden Knights continue their hot streak as they shutout the Winnipeg Jets, 5-0. In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have only lost once and have won four straight games.
Golden Edge Mailbag- March 20, 2019 - VIDEO
Golden Knights reporters Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer your burning questions.
The Cast of FS1's "Lock It In" talk Raiders and Golden Knights futures
With Las Vegas growing as a pro sports town, the cast of Fox Sports 1's "Lock It In" give their betting predictions on if the Vegas Golden Knights can make another run at the Stanley Cup and if the Raiders will make a Super Bowl in 2020.
Vegas Golden Knights coach and players proud of their recent play
After a 6-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers, the Vegas Golden Knights say their proud of the way they're playing as they prepare to face the San Jose Sharks on the road.
Golden Edge Mailbag - March 14, 2019 - VIDEO
Golden Knights reporters Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer your burning questions about how Mark Stone is affecting the team, Erik Brannstrom making his NHL debut and getting to know the team. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant and the Golden Knights reflect on their win over the Calgary Flames - VIDEO
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant and players talk about protecting Marc-Andre Fleury when push came to shove. The team defeated the Calgary Flames 2-1 at the T-Mobile Arena and will take their 5-game win streak on the road.
Golden Edge Mailbag - March 6, 2019 - VIDEO
Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer questions submitted from Golden Knights fans.
Golden Knights Prepare for First-Place Calgary - VIDEO
While teams usually treat all games the same, the Golden Knights are well aware of any added attention to the upcoming matchup against Calgary. The Flames are first place in the Pacific Division, while the Golden Knights are aiming to hang on to third.
William Karlsson talks before Ducks game
The Golden Knights center talked about Paul Stastny’s line, Reilly Smith’s between-the-legs goal and more.
Golden Knight Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Teaches French
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare joins the Golden Edge crew in studio to teach everyone some hockey terms in French.
Gallant likes seeing the Golden Knights with "emotion and passion" - VIDEO
Head coach Gerard Gallant was pleased to see some of the Vegas Golden Knights playing with more physicality en route to their win over the Dallas Stars. Players, including right wing Mark Stone, talk about their victory and solid third period play.
Mark Stone Locker Room - Full Video
Mark Stone, who was traded Monday to the Vegas Golden Knights from Ottawa, speaks to the press about the move. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Mark Stone Locker Room - Full Video
Mark Stone, who was traded Monday to the Vegas Golden Knights from Ottawa, speaks to the press about the move. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
George McPhee On Trading For Mark Stone - VIDEO
Golden Knights general manager George McPhee talks about the teams trade for Mark Stone.
Golden Knights Acquire Mark Stone At Trade Deadline - VIDEO
The Golden Knights will acquire Mark Stone from the Ottawa Senators. The Knights traded away Oscar Lindberg and Erik Brannstrom as part of the deal. Cassie Soto, Ben Gotz and Adam Hill break down the stats of Mark Stone and how he will help improve the teams chances of winning the Stanley Cup.
Golden Knights Acquire Mark Stone From Senators - VIDEO
The Golden Knights acquire right winger Mark Stone from the Ottawa Senators. Cassie Soto, Ben Gotz and Adam Hill go over why this is a big pick for the Golden Knights on trade day.
Golden Knights coach talks Mark Stone trade
The Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant discusses the team’s newest player, forward Mark Stone, acquired from the Ottawa Senators. (Ben Gotz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Fall to the Jets, Search for Momentum
The Golden Knights lost their third game in a row against the Winnipeg Jets, 6 to 3. Adam Hill and Ben Gotz from the Golden Edge analyze the team's play and what they need to do to get back on track. Produced by Heidi Fang
Gallant after the Knights loss: We've got to find the misfits again
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant says the team needs to "find the misfits" that made it to the Stanley Cup Finals in their first season. The Golden Knights lost to the Winnipeg Jets, 6-3.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights proud of effort despite shootout loss to the Bruins
The Golden Edge's Adam Hill and Ben Gotz break down the Vegas Golden Knights effort after the team's loss to the Boston Bruins at home.
Gallant asks reporter what the Golden Knights can do better after shootout loss to the Bruins
Head coach Gerard Gallant challenges a reporter to tell him what the team could've done better following the team's 3-2 shootout loss to the Boston Bruins and the players talk about their performance.
Rain doesn't deter hockey fans
Golden Knights and Bruins fans waited in long lines in the rain to get in to the T-Mobile Arena for the hockey game on Wednesday night.
Rain doesn't deter hockey fans at the T-Mobile Arena
A solid amount of Golden Knights and Bruins fans showed up at the T-Mobile for the hockey game despite inclement weather descending upon Las Vegas.
Mike Kelly talks about Golden Knights injuries
The Golden Knights assistant coach discussed injuries and the “dog days” of the season, on Feb. 19
Golden Knights Lose Momentum on the Road, Fall 3-0 to Colorado - VIDEO
The Golden Knights were unable to take the momentum from the recent 5-1 win over the Predators on the road, and fell to the Avalanche 3-0. This is just the second time this season the Golden Knights have been shut out by an opponent.
Golden Knights Break Losing Streak At Home - VIDEO
The Golden Knights break their home losing streak and beat the Nashville Predators 5-1 with Subban at net.
Golden Knights snap losing streak, defeat Nashville 5-1
The Vegas Golden Knights snapped a 5-game losing skid when they defeated the Nashville Predators at home, 5-1. Head coach Gerard Gallant and players discuss the win at the T-Mobile Arena.
Golden Edge: The Golden Knights Lose Their Fifth Straight at Home
For the first time in franchise history, the Vegas Golden Knights lost their fifth straight game at home. This time they fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 6 to 3. Video produced by Heidi Fang
Golden Knights on what they need to end losing streak - VIDEO
After suffering their fifth consecutive home loss, the Vegas Golden Knights talk about what went wrong against the Toronto Maple Leafs and what the team needs to end its losing streak. Video produced by Heidi Fang
Gallant Talks Improving Knights Game After Fourth Straight Home Loss - VIDEO
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to media after practice about what the team needs to improve on in order to win at home against the Maple Leafs.
Golden Knights ready to celebrate Valentine's Day
Even though they have a game on Feb. 14, Marc-Andre Fleury and Ryan Reaves are ready to spoil the ones they love this Valentine's Day.
Gallant talks about losing streak
Gerard Gallant talks about breaking a four-game losing streak. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on finishing road trip
Gerard Gallant talks about finishing the road trip on a high note. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant talks about the win over Detroit
Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about the 4-3 win over Detroit on Feb. 7, 2019. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on Karlsson
Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about William Karlsson. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on breaking the losing streak
Gerard Gallant talks about breaking a four-game losing streak agains one the NHL's best teams. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on Valentin Zykov's goal
Gerard Gallant talks about Valentin Zykov's goal against Tampa Bay on Feb. 5, 2019. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-journal)
Gallant on penalty killing
Gerard Gallant talks about the Golden Knights' penalty killing against Tampa Bay on Feb. 5, 2019. (Davis Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant on facing Tampa Bay
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant on Valentin Zykov
Golden Knight coach Gerard Gallant talks about Valentin Zykov. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on next game after loss to Panthers
Coach Gerard Gallant talks to reporters after Knights loss to Panthers. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on big plays hurting Knights in loss to Panthers
Coach Gerard Gallant talks to reporters after Knights loss to Panthers. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on breakaway goals in loss to Panthers
Coach Gerard Gallant speaks to media after Knights loss to Panthers. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on loss to Panthers
Coach Gerard Gallent speaks about Knights loss to Panthers. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Maxime Lagace talks about the loss to Carolina
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace talks about the 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 1, 2019. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant talks about the loss to Carolina
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about the 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 1, 2019. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights' prospect Cody Glass talks about his development
Golden Knights' prospect Cody Glass talks about his development and working to gain a spot in the NHL. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights' prospect Cody Glass talks about the NHL
Golden Knights' prospect Cody Glass talks about pushing for a roster spot in the NHL. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fleury on boos at NHL All-Star game