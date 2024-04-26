Know the Knights
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS PROFILES
CENTERS
Karlsson
Roy
Stephenson
Eichel
Hertl
LEFT WINGS
Carrier
Dorofeyev
Barbashev
Howden
Cotter
RIGHT WINGS
Kolesar
Stone
Marchessault
Amadio
Mantha
DEFENSE
Hague
Martinez
McNabb
Pietrangelo
Theodore
Whitecloud
Hutton
Hanifin
GOALIES
Thompson
Hill
WILLIAM
KARLSSON
Karlsson, nicknamed “Wild Bill,” was one of the Knights’ immediate success stories and quickly became a fan favorite. The speedy center scored 43 goals and 78 points the team’s inaugural season after mainly being a depth player early in his career. Karlsson has remained one of the Knights’ best all-around players since. He brings tremendous defensive value and is one of the best penalty killers in the NHL.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Jan. 8, 1993
- Birthplace: Marsta, Sweden
- Height: 6 feet
- Weight: 190 lbs
- Draft: 2011, second round (53rd overall), Anaheim Ducks
- Cap hit: $5.9 million
JONATHAN
MARCHESSAULT
Marchessault looms large in the Knights’ dressing room despite his short stature. The 5-foot-9 winger has been one of the team’s vocal leaders since he was selected from the Florida Panthers in the 2017 expansion draft. Marchessault is the Knights’ all-time leader in goals, assists and points but plays responsible defensively as well. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP last season after scoring 13 goals during the team’s Stanley Cup run.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Dec. 27, 1990
- Birthplace: Cap-Rouge, Quebec
- Height: 5 feet 9 inches
- Weight: 185 lbs
- Draft: Undrafted
- Cap hit: $5 million
NICOLAS
ROY
Roy was a surprise contributor during the Knights’ 2020 run to the Western Conference Final as a rookie. The big-bodied forward can play center or wing and has filled a variety of roles in the bottom six. He’s one of the team’s most consistent penalty killers as well. Roy’s offensive game has grown as he’s developed. He scored a career-best 41 points this season.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Feb. 5, 1997
- Birthplace: Amos, Quebec
- Height: 6 feet 4 inches
- Weight: 202 lbs
- Draft: 2015, fourth round (96th overall), Carolina Hurricanes
- Cap hit: $3 million
CHANDLER
STEPHENSON
The Knights’ decision to trade for Stephenson on Dec. 3, 2019 is one of the best in franchise history. He was struggling to carve out a bottom-six role with the Washington Capitals when the move happened. Since then, he’s received tons of playing time in the Knights’ top six and earned a spot in the 2023 NHL All-Star game. Stephenson’s speed, vision and passing make him valuable in all situations.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: April 22, 1994
- Birthplace: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
- Height: 6 feet
- Weight: 209 lbs
- Draft: 2012, third round (77th overall), Washington Capitals
- Cap hit: $2.75 million
WILLIAM
CARRIER
Carrier, an original Golden Knight, has been a mainstay among the team’s bottom-six forwards. The speedy winger is known for his grit and tenacity more than his skill, but he scored a career-high 16 goals last season. He’s a former second-round pick the Knights took in the 2017 expansion draft from the Buffalo Sabres.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Dec. 20, 1994
- Birthplace: LaSalle, Quebec
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 220 lbs
- Draft: 2013, second round (57th overall), St. Louis Blues
- Cap hit: $1.4 million
KEEGAN
KOLESAR
Kolesar made the Knights out of training camp in 2021 and generated chance after chance for himself before scoring his first goal March 22 against St. Louis. The winger plays a gritty, physical game and isn’t afraid to stick up for his teammates. He’s also shown plenty of offensive pop in his young career and provides secondary scoring from the bottom six.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: April 8, 1997
- Birthplace: Brandon, Manitoba
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 216 lbs
- Draft: 2015, third round (69th overall), Columbus Blue Jackets
- Cap hit: $1.4 million
MARK
STONE
Stone became the first captain in Knights’ history before the 2021 season. The honor was well-earned because he became the team’s emotional leader after being acquired from the Ottawa Senators before the 2019 trade deadline. Stone is one of the NHL’s top two-way forwards and brings passion and intensity every time he steps on the ice. He’s one of the league’s top passers and makes everyone on the ice with him better. The only thing holding him back in recent years has been health. Stone has had two back surgeries since May 2022 and suffered a lacerated spleen this season.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: May 13, 1992
- Birthplace: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Height: 6 feet 3 inches
- Weight: 212 lbs
- Draft: 2010, sixth round (178th overall), Ottawa Senators
- Cap hit: $9.5 million
NICOLAS
HAGUE
Hague made his NHL debut in 2019 after being one of the Knights’ most prized prospects. He was taken early in the second round in 2017 because players with his blend of size and offensive instincts don’t come around often. Hague has since established himself as an NHL regular. He brings a lethal one-timer (which has teammates refer to as a “Haguerbomb”) on offense and uses his length to disrupt plays on defense.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Dec. 5, 1998
- Birthplace: Kitchener, Ontario
- Height: 6 feet 6 inches
- Weight: 240 lbs
- Draft: 2017, second round (34th overall), Golden Knights
- Cap hit: $2.294 million
ALEC
MARTINEZ
Martinez has fit the Knights like a glove since coming over from Los Angeles before the 2020 trade deadline. The steady veteran makes smart plays, takes care of the puck and has a strong one-timer on the power play. He’s also one of the NHL’s best shot blockers. Martinez has experienced plenty of success in his career. He won two Stanley Cups with the Kings, and scored the winning goal in double overtime during Game 5 of the 2014 Final. He lifted the Cup again last season with the Knights.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: July 26, 1987
- Birthplace: Rochester Hills, Michigan
- Height: 6 feet 1 inch
- Weight: 210 lbs
- Draft: 2007, fourth round (95th overall), Los Angeles Kings
- Cap hit: $5.25 million
BRAYDEN
MCNABB
McNabb has been a stalwart defender for the Knights since arriving from the Los Angeles Kings in the 2017 expansion draft. He’s often tasked with defending the opposing team’s top forwards both at five-on-five and on the penalty kill. He tends to make life uncomfortable for opponents, especially when delivering one of his crushing hip checks. His steady play makes him one of the Knights’ unsung heroes.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Jan. 21, 1991
- Birthplace: Davidson, Saskatchewan
- Height: 6 feet 4 inches
- Weight: 215 lbs
- Draft: 2009, third round (66th overall), Buffalo Sabres
- Cap hit: $2.85 million
ALEX
PIETRANGELO
Pietrangelo was the most expensive free-agent signing in Knights’ history when he signed a seven-year deal Oct. 12, 2020. His hefty price tag was well earned. Pietrangelo established himself as one of the best two-way defensemen in the NHL during his 12 years in St. Louis, the last four of which he spent as the Blues’ captain. He led the franchise to its first Stanley Cup in 2019 and won another championship with the Knights last year.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Jan. 18, 1990
- Birthplace: King City, Ontario
- Height: 6 feet 3 inches
- Weight: 215 lbs
- Draft: 2008, first round (fourth overall), St. Louis Blues
- Cap hit: $8.8 million
SHEA
THEODORE
Theodore kept growing each season with the Knights after being acquired in an expansion trade until he became one of the most fearsome defenseman in the NHL. The former-first round pick has a combination of skating and stickhandling ability that’s almost unmatched on the back end. He’s able to create transition opportunities on his own either by dancing around opponents or firing pristine passes to his teammates.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Aug. 3, 1995
- Birthplace: Langley, British Columbia
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 197 lbs
- Draft: 2013, first round (26th overall), Anaheim Ducks
- Cap hit: $5.2 million
ZACH
WHITECLOUD
Whitecloud was a college free-agent find for the Knights coming out of Bemidji State in Minnesota. He carved out a role for himself as a rookie in 2019-20 thanks to his heady play and poise beyond his years. Whitecloud isn’t the flashiest player, but he also rarely makes a mistake. It didn’t take long for him to win the trust of his coaches.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Nov. 28, 1996
- Birthplace: Brandon, Manitoba
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 218 lbs
- Draft: Undrafted
- Cap hit: $2.75 million
LOGAN
THOMPSON
Thompson has had a remarkable rise since signing an entry-level contract with the Knights in July 2020. He made his debut March 10, 2021, becoming the first goalie that’s played Canadian college hockey to appear in an NHL game since 1994. Thompson didn’t stop there. He was named an NHL All-Star as a rookie last year and has led the Knights in starts in back-to-back seasons.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Feb. 25, 1997
- Birthplace: Calgary, Alberta
- Height: 6 feet 4 inches
- Weight: 205 lbs
- Draft: Undrafted
- Cap hit: $766,667
Adin
Hill
Hill joined the Knights before the 2022-23 season in a trade with the San Jose Sharks, one of the best transactions the team ever made. He served as a backup most of the season but took over as the starter during the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Hill was brilliant from there to lead the Knights to a championship. He’s battled injuries this regular season, which has kept him out of the net for long stretches.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: May 11, 1996
- Birthplace: Comox, British Columbia
- Height: 6 feet 4 inches
- Weight: 215 lbs
- Draft: 2015, third round (76th overall), Arizona Coyotes
- Cap hit: $4.9 million
Michael
Amadio
Amadio’s been an impressive find for the Knights as a waiver pickup. The right wing has enough skill to play higher in the lineup and he’s improved in puck battles along the boards as well. He scored a career high 16 goals last season and was an important part of the Knights’ lineup during their run to a Stanley Cup championship.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: May 13, 1996
- Birthplace: Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario
- Height: 6 feet 1 inch
- Weight: 200 lbs
- Draft: 2014, third round (90th overall), Los Angeles Kings
- Cap hit: $762,500
Ivan
Barbashev
The Knights brought in Barbashev before the 2023 trade deadline in a deal with the St. Louis Blues. He fit the exact profile they were looking for in a forward: A tough, versatile inside presence that can play anywhere in the lineup. Barbashev was on the Blues’ fourth-line when they won the Stanley Cup in 2019, but he has enough pop to skate in the top six as well. He’s been a smooth fit on the Knights’ top line since arriving.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: December 14, 1995
- Birthplace: Moscow, Russia
- Height: 6 feet
- Weight: 198 lbs
- Draft: 2014, second round (33rd overall), St. Louis Blues
- Cap hit: $5 million
Paul
Cotter
Cotter is a speedy, gregarious forward that’s brought the Knights’ locker room plenty of energy since he made the team out of training camp in 2022. The left wing used his silky-smooth hands to score 13 goals as a rookie, the second-most by a first-year player in franchise history. He scored another seven goals this season and added a career-high 18 assists.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Nov. 16, 1999
- Birthplace: Canton, Michigan
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 213 lbs
- Draft: 2018, fourth round (115th overall), Knights
- Cap hit: $760,000
Pavel
Dorofeyev
Dorofeyev has developed into a nice player for the Knights the past two years. He scored 24 points in 47 games his first season as an NHL regular. He brings a nice skill set, as he has a strong shot and is willing to fight for inside ice in the offensive zone. He’s given the Knights plenty of secondary scoring when they’ve needed it in close games.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Oct. 26, 2000
- Birthplace: Nizhny Tagil, Russia
- Height: 6 feet 1 inches
- Weight: 194 lbs
- Draft: 2019, third round (79th overall), Knights
- Cap hit: $825,000
Jack
Eichel
Eichel was added in a blockbuster trade with Buffalo on Nov. 5, 2021. The center is a transcendently talented hockey player, one who went second overall in the 2015 draft behind only Connor McDavid. Eichel’s smooth stride, long reach and impressive vision are all standout traits that make him lethal in transition. He’s also worked hard to improve his defensive game with the Knights, making him one of the NHL’s best all-around forwards.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Oct. 28, 1996
- Birthplace: North Chelmsford, Massachusetts
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 203 lbs
- Draft: 2015, first round (second overall), Buffalo Sabres
- Cap hit: $10 million
Anthony
Mantha
Mantha, a big-bodied forward, was one of the Knights’ three trade-deadline acquisitions this year. He brings a strong shot and scored more than 20 goals this season for the third time in his career. He’s given the Knights more secondary scoring and another dangerous presence on their power play.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Sept. 16, 1994
- Birthplace: Longueuil, Quebec
- Height: 6 feet 5 inches
- Weight: 234 lbs
- Draft: 2013, first round (20th overall), Detroit Red Wings
- Cap hit: $2.85 million
Tomas
Hertl
The Knights acquired Hertl in a blockbuster deal with the rival San Jose Sharks before the trade deadline. He’s been a pain in the team’s side for years, including in its first-round playoff series against the Sharks in 2019. Hertl is a strong net-front presence and is good in the faceoff circle. His addition should help the Knights for years to come.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Nov. 12, 1993
- Birthplace: Praha, Czechia
- Height: 6 feet 3 inches
- Weight: 215 lbs
- Draft: 2012, first round (17th overall), San Jose Sharks
- Cap hit: $6.75 million
Brett
Howden
Howden is a former first-round pick the Knights acquired in a July 2021 trade with the New York Rangers. The 25-year-old is a fast bottom-six penalty killer, but he’s flashed some skill in his limited opportunities higher up in the lineup. He’s scored 52 points in 173 games for the Knights the last two seasons.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: March 29, 1998
- Birthplace: Calgary, Alberta
- Height: 6 feet 3 inches
- Weight: 200 lbs
- Draft: 2016, first round (27th overall), Tampa Bay Lightning
- Cap hit: $1.9 million
Ben
Hutton
Hutton, an upbeat, happy-go-lucky personality, joined the Knights as a free agent in 2021. He’s since filled an important role as the team’s go-to seventh defenseman. The Knights are comfortable turning to the veteran whenever an injury arises on the blue line. He plays a responsible game in his own end and can contribute offensively when opportunities arise.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: April 20, 1993
- Birthplace: Brockville, Ontario
- Height: 6 feet 3 inches
- Weight: 201 lbs
- Draft: 2012, fifth round (147th overall), Vancouver Canucks
- Cap hit: $850,000
Noah
Hanifin
The Knights acquired Hanifin, a strong two-way defenseman, from the Calgary Flames before the trade deadline. The team made its feelings about its new blue liner clear right away by signing him to an eight-year contract extension. Hanifin is a smooth skater who can play in all situations. He’s made the Knights blue line even more formidable.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Jan. 25, 1997
- Birthplace: Boston
- Height: 6 feet 3 inches
- Weight: 207 lbs
- Draft: 2015, first round (fifth overall), Carolina Hurricanes
- Cap hit: $1.238 million
Design and development: Tony Morales and Jaroon Chookul
Graphics: Severiano del Castillo Galvãn and Wes Rand
Photos: Las Vegas Review-Journal and The Associated Press