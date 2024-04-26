Know the Knights

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Stone became the first captain in Knights’ history before the 2021 season. The honor was well-earned because he became the team’s emotional leader after being acquired from the Ottawa Senators before the 2019 trade deadline. Stone is one of the NHL’s top two-way forwards and brings passion and intensity every time he steps on the ice. He’s one of the league’s top passers and makes everyone on the ice with him better. The only thing holding him back in recent years has been health. Stone has had two back surgeries since May 2022 and suffered a lacerated spleen this season.