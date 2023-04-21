Meet the Golden Knights
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS PROFILES
CENTERS
Karlsson
Roy
Stephenson
Eichel
Blueger
LEFT WINGS
Carrier
Dorofeyev
Barbashev
Howden
Cotter
Smith
RIGHT WINGS
Kolesar
Stone
Marchessault
Amadio
Kessel
DEFENSE
Hague
Martinez
McNabb
Pietrangelo
Theodore
Whitecloud
Hutton
GOALIES
Thompson
Brossoit
Hill
Quick
Team Pet
WILLIAM
KARLSSON
Karlsson, nicknamed “Wild Bill,” was one of the Knights’ immediate success stories and quickly became a fan favorite. The speedy center scored 43 goals and 78 points the team’s inaugural season after mainly being a depth player early in his career. Karlsson hasn’t kept up that offensive pace in subsequent years, but he’s still been one of the Knights’ most valuable all-around players. He brings tremendous defensive value and is one of the best penalty killers in the NHL.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Jan. 8, 1993
- Height: 6 feet
- Weight: 191 lbs
- Draft: 2011, second round (53rd overall), Anaheim Ducks
- Birthplace: Marsta, Sweden
- Salary-cap hit: $5.9 million
JONATHAN
MARCHESSAULT
Marchessault looms large in the Knights’ dressing room despite his short stature. The 5-foot-9 winger has been one of the team’s vocal leaders since he was selected from the Florida Panthers in the 2017 expansion draft. Marchessault is the Knights’ all-time leader in goals, assists and points but plays responsible defensively as well.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Dec. 27, 1990
- Height: 5 feet 9 inches
- Weight: 180 lbs
- Draft: Undrafted
- Birthplace: Cap-Rouge, Quebec
- Salary-cap hit: $5 million
NICOLAS
ROY
Roy was a surprise contributor during the Knights’ 2020 run to the Western Conference Final as a rookie. The big-bodied forward can play center or wing and has filled a variety of roles in the bottom six. He’s one of the team’s most consistent penalty killers as well. Roy’s offensive game has grown as he’s developed. He’s scored 69 points the past two seasons.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Feb. 5, 1997
- Height: 6 feet 4 inches
- Weight: 205 lbs
- Draft: 2015, fourth round (96th overall), Carolina Hurricanes
- Birthplace: Amos, Quebec
- Salary-cap hit: $3 million
CHANDLER
STEPHENSON
The Knights’ decision to trade for Stephenson on Dec. 3, 2019 is one of the best in franchise history. He was struggling to carve out a bottom-six role with the Washington Capitals when the move happened. Since then, he’s received tons of playing time in the Knights’ top six and earned a spot in the 2023 NHL All-Star game. Stephenson’s speed, vision and passing make him valuable in all situations.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: April 22, 1994
- Height: 6 feet
- Weight: 199 lbs
- Draft: 2012, third round (77th overall), Washington Capitals
- Birthplace: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
- Salary-cap hit: $2.75 million
WILLIAM
CARRIER
Carrier, an original Golden Knight, has been a mainstay among the team’s bottom-six forwards. The speedy winger has been known for his grit and tenacity throughout his career more than his skill, but he scored a career-high 16 goals this season. He’s a former second-round pick the Knights took in the 2017 expansion draft from the Buffalo Sabres.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Dec. 20, 1994
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 218 lbs
- Draft: 2013, second round (57th overall), St. Louis Blues
- Birthplace: LaSalle, Quebec
- Salary-cap hit: $1.4 million
KEEGAN
KOLESAR
Kolesar made the Knights out of training camp after playing his first NHL game the previous season. His calling card is his gritty, physical game but he’s shown he’s got some offensive pop as well. Kolesar scored 20 goals in the American Hockey League in the 2018-19 season.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: April 8, 1997
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 217 lbs
- Draft: 2015, third round (69th overall), Columbus Blue Jackets
- Birthplace: Brandon, Manitoba
- Salary-cap hit: $725,000
REILLY
SMITH
Smith has been one of the Knights’ key players since being acquired in an expansion draft trade. The understated right wing doesn’t receive nearly as much attention as some of his other teammates, but he’s been a fixture in the top six since the inaugural season. Smith brings speed, strong defense and good offensive tools every time he steps on the ice. He’s one of the best penalty killers in the NHL and also helps out on the power play.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: April 1, 1991
- Height: 6 feet 1 inch
- Weight: 182 lbs
- Draft: 2009, third round (69th overall), Dallas Stars
- Birthplace: Mimico, Ontario
- Salary-cap hit: $5 million
MARK
STONE
Stone became the first captain in Knights’ history before the 2021 season. The honor was well-earned after he became the team’s emotional leader after being acquired from the Ottawa Senators before the 2019 trade deadline. Stone is one of the NHL’s top two-way forwards and brings passion and intensity every time he steps on the ice. He’s one of the league’s top passers and makes everyone on the ice with him better. The only thing holding him back in recent years has been health. Stone has had two back surgeries since May.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: May 13, 1992
- Height: 6 feet 3 inches
- Weight: 202 lbs
- Draft: 2010, sixth round (178th overall), Ottawa Senators
- Birthplace: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Salary-cap hit: $9.5 million
NICOLAS
HAGUE
Hague made his NHL debut in 2019 after being one of the Knights’ most prized prospects. He was taken early in the second round in 2017 because players with his blend of size and offensive instincts don’t come around often. Hague has since established himself as an NHL regular. He brings a lethal one-timer (which has teammates refer to as a “Haguerbomb”) on offense and uses his length to disrupt plays on defense.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Dec. 5, 1998
- Height: 6 feet 6 inches
- Weight: 230 lbs
- Draft: 2017, second round (34th overall), Golden Knights
- Birthplace: Kitchener, Ontario
- Salary-cap hit: $2.294 million
ALEC
MARTINEZ
Martinez has fit the Knights like a glove since coming over from Los Angeles before the 2020 trade deadline. The steady veteran makes smart plays, takes care of the puck and has a strong one-timer on the power play. He’s also one of the NHL’s best shot blockers. Martinez has experienced plenty of success in his career. He won two Stanley Cups with the Kings, and scored the winning goal in double overtime during Game 5 of the 2014 Final.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: July 26, 1987
- Height: 6 feet 1 inch
- Weight: 209 lbs
- Draft: 2007, fourth round (95th overall), Los Angeles Kings
- Birthplace: Rochester Hills, Michigan
- Salary-cap hit: $5.25 million
BRAYDEN
MCNABB
McNabb has been a stalwart defender for the Knights since arriving from the Los Angeles Kings in the 2017 expansion draft. He’s often tasked with defending the opposing team’s top forwards both at five-on-five and on the penalty kill. He tends to make life uncomfortable for opponents, especially when delivering one of his crushing hip checks. His steady play makes him one of the Knights’ unsung heroes.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Jan. 21, 1991
- Height: 6 feet 4 inches
- Weight: 216 lbs
- Draft: 2009, third round (66th overall), Buffalo Sabres
- Birthplace: Davidson, Saskatchewan
- Salary-cap hit: $2.85 million
ALEX
PIETRANGELO
Pietrangelo was the most expensive free-agent signing in Knights’ history when he signed a seven-year deal Oct. 12, 2020. His hefty price tag was well earned. Pietrangelo established himself as one of the best two-way defensemen in the NHL during his 12 years in St. Louis, the last four of which he spent as the Blues’ captain. He led the franchise to its first Stanley Cup in 2019, and he’s trying to do the same thing with the Knights.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Jan. 18, 1990
- Height: 6 feet 3 inches
- Weight: 210 lbs
- Draft: 2008, first round (fourth overall), St. Louis Blues
- Birthplace: King City, Ontario
- Salary-cap hit: $8.8 million
SHEA
THEODORE
Theodore kept growing each season with the Knights after being acquired in an expansion trade until he became one of the most fearsome defenseman in the NHL. The former-first round pick has a combination of skating and stickhandling ability that’s almost unmatched on the back end. He’s able to create transition opportunities on his own either by dancing around opponents or firing pristine passes to his teammates.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Aug. 3, 1995
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 195 lbs
- Draft: 2013, first round (26th overall), Anaheim Ducks
- Birthplace: Langley, British Columbia
- Salary-cap hit: $5.2 million
ZACH
WHITECLOUD
Whitecloud was a college free-agent find for the Knights coming out of Bemidji State in Minnesota. He carved out a role for himself as a rookie in 2019-20 thanks to his heady play and poise beyond his years. Whitecloud isn’t the flashiest player, but he also rarely makes a mistake. It didn’t take long for him to win the trust of his coaches.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Nov. 28, 1996
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 211 lbs
- Draft: Undrafted
- Birthplace: Brandon, Manitoba
- Salary-cap hit: $2.75 million
LOGAN
THOMPSON
Thompson has had a remarkable rise since signing an entry-level contract with the Knights in July 2020. He made his debut March 10, 2021, becoming the first goalie that’s played Canadian college hockey to appear in an NHL game since 1994. Thompson didn’t stop there. He started out as the Knights’ No. 1 this season and was named an NHL All-Star as a rookie. Lower-body injuries have kept him from the crease since.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Feb. 25, 1997
- Height: 6 feet 4 inches
- Weight: 201 lbs
- Draft: Undrafted
- Birthplace: Calgary, Alberta
- Salary-cap hit: $766,667
Adin
Hill
Hill joined the Knights in an offseason trade with San Jose when Robin Lehner’s hip injury made goaltending depth a priority. He served as the team’s backup for most of the season, but played well in his limited opportunities to be a No. 1. Hill’s primary asset is his size. He fills up the net and makes it difficult for opponents to find holes to shoot at
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: May 11, 1996
- Height: 6 feet 4 inches
- Weight: 215 lbs
- Draft: 2015, third round (76th overall), Arizona Coyotes
- Birthplace: Comox, British Columbia
- Salary-cap hit: $2.175 million
Jonathan
Quick
The Knights added Quick, a two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Los Angeles Kings, as extra goaltending insurance before the trade deadline. He’s one of the best American goaltenders in NHL history, but also one of the most unorthodox. He’s relied on an aggressive, athletic style in his career that would never appear in a goaltending textbook but certainly got results. He’s likely to be the Knights’ backup in the playoffs.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Jan. 21, 1986
- Height: 6 feet 1 inches
- Weight: 220 lbs
- Draft: 2005, third round (72nd overall), Los Angeles Kings
- Birthplace: Milford, Connecticut
- Salary-cap hit: $5.8 million
Laurent
Brossoit
Brossoit joined the Knights as a free agent in 2021 after spending three years backing up Connor Hellebuyck in Winnipeg. The veteran’s first season with his new team was cut short by injury, and he was placed on waivers early this year while recovering from hip surgery. Brossoit came back better than ever to earn the No. 1 job down the stretch. He’s calm and composed in net, reading plays out patiently before trying to make a save.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: March 23, 1993
- Height: 6 feet 3 inches
- Weight: 204 lbs
- Draft: 2011, sixth round (164th overall), Calgary Flames
- Birthplace: Port Alberni, British Columbia
- Salary-cap hit: $2.325 million
Michael
Amadio
Amadio’s been an impressive find for the Knights as a waiver pickup. The right wing has enough skill to play higher in the lineup, and he’s improved in puck battles along the boards as well. He scored a career high goal last season after being claimed by the Knights on Oct. 30, 2021. Then he went out and bettered that this year by banking 16. His secondary scoring has been crucial.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: May 13, 1996
- Height: 6 feet 1 inch
- Weight: 204 lbs
- Draft: 2014, third round (90th overall), Los Angeles Kings
- Birthplace: Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario
- Salary-cap hit: $762,500
Ivan
Barbashev
The Knights brought in Barbashev before the trade deadline in a deal with the St. Louis Blues. He fit the exact profile they were looking for in a forward: A tough, versatile inside presence that can play anywhere in the lineup. Barbashev was on the Blues’ fourth-line when they won the Stanley Cup in 2019, but he has enough pop to skate in the top six as well. He’s been a smooth fit with the Knights since arriving.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: December 14, 1995
- Height: 6 feet 1 inch
- Weight: 195 lbs
- Draft: 2014, second round (33rd overall), St. Louis Blues
- Birthplace: Moscow, Russia
- Salary-cap hit: $2.25 million
Teddy
Blueger
Blueger’s calling card has been his defense through his career so far. The center can handle difficult matchup and is also a top-tier penalty-killing forward. He suits the way coach Bruce Cassidy wants to play. Blueger has been in and out of the lineup since being acquired by the Knights before the trade deadline from the Pittsburgh Penguins. It’s not that he’s been struggling, it’s more a sign of the team’s depth.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: August 15, 1994
- Height: 6 feet
- Weight: 185 lbs
- Draft: 2012, second round (52nd overall), Pittsburgh Penguins
- Birthplace: Riga, Latvia
- Salary-cap hit: $2.2 million
Paul
Cotter
Cotter is a speedy, gregarious rookie that’s brought the Knights’ locker room plenty of energy this season after making the team out of training camp. The left wing used his silky-smooth hands to score 13 goals this season, the second-most by a first-year player in franchise history. Cotter is still working on his decision making and defensive details, which often left him on the bench down the stretch.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Nov. 16, 1999
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 212 lbs
- Draft: 2018, fourth round (115th overall), Knights
- Birthplace: Canton, Michigan
- Salary-cap hit: $760,000
Paul
Dorofeyev
Dorofeyev gave the Knights a jolt when he was inserted into the lineup March 12 against St. Louis. He scored seven goals in his next 10 games to make his case for a regular role in the playoffs. The left wing’s game has developed nicely in the past few years. He’s improved his pace of play, and is more willing to fight for inside ice in the offensive zone. Those improvements have paired nicely with his natural talent to form a productive player.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Oct. 26, 2000
- Height: 6 feet 1 inches
- Weight: 194 lbs
- Draft: 2019, third round (79th overall), Knights
- Birthplace: Nizhny Tagil, Russia
- Salary-cap hit: $925,000
Jack
Eichel
Eichel was added in a blockbuster trade with Buffalo on Nov. 5, 2021. The center is a transcendently talented hockey player, one who went second overall in the 2015 draft behind only Connor McDavid. Eichel’s smooth stride, long reach and impressive vision are all standout traits that make him lethal in transition. He’s also worked hard to improve his defensive game this season, which makes him one of the Knights’ most valuable players.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Oct. 28, 1996
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 207 lbs
- Draft: 2015, first round (second overall), Buffalo Sabres
- Birthplace: North Chelmsford, Massachusetts
- Salary-cap hit: $10 million
Brett
Howden
Howden is a former first-round pick the Knights acquired in a July 2021 trade with the New York Rangers. The 25-year-old is a fast bottom-six penalty killer, but he’s flashed some skill in his limited opportunities higher up in the lineup. He’s scored 33 points in 101 games for the Knights the last two seasons.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: March 29, 1998
- Height: 6 feet 3 inches
- Weight: 200 lbs
- Draft: 2016, first round (27th overall), Tampa Bay Lightning
- Birthplace: Calgary, Alberta
- Salary-cap hit: $1.5 million
Ben
Hutton
Hutton, an upbeat, happy-go-lucky personality, joined the Knights as a free agent last season. He’s since filled an important role as the team’s go-to seventh defenseman. The Knights are comfortable turning to the veteran whenever an injury arises on the blue line. He plays a responsible game in his own end, and can contribute offensively when opportunities arise.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: April 20, 1993
- Height: 6 feet 3 inches
- Weight: 201 lbs
- Draft: 2012, fifth round (147th overall), Vancouver Canucks
- Birthplace: Brockville, Ontario
- Salary-cap hit: $850,000
Phil
Kessel
Kessel, one of the all-time characters in recent NHL history, joined the Knights as a free agent this summer. The two-time Stanley Cup winner proceeded to set the NHL record for consecutive games played with the team in October. Kessel has long been a standout offensive player, with 413 goals and 992 points to his name. He’s found a comfortable role on the Knights’ third line with center Chandler Stephenson.
PERSONAL STATS
- Born: Oct. 2, 1987
- Height: 5 feet 11 inches
- Weight: 208 lbs
- Draft: 2006, first round (fifth overall), Boston Bruins
- Birthplace: Madison, Wisconsin
- Salary-cap hit: $1.5 million
Goldie
PERSONAL STATS
- Hometown: Las Vegas, NV
- Height: 1.8 inches
- Length: 3.2 inches
- Weight: 0.7 lbs
- Favorite temperature: 70 degrees Fahrenheit
- Preferred pH Level: 6.8
- Favorite Tank Ornament: Victory Flamingo
- Twitter handle: @VGKFish
- Favorite food: Fish flakes (honorable mention - pizza from MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill, & Pub)
- Hobbies: Swimming, going glubbing, shopping at The Arsenal at City National Arena
Design and development: Tony Morales and Jaroon Chookul
Graphics: Severiano del Castillo Galvãn and Wes Rand
Photos: Las Vegas Review-Journal and The Associated Press