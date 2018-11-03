Former champs Kevin Na, Jim Furyk miss cut at Shriners Open

Peter Uihlein’s run of five birdies to close his second-round 66 Friday took him to 13 under and helped push the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open cut to 3 under par 139.

Shriners Hospital celebrity patient Alec Cabacungan, 16, putts while getting some pointers from US Adaptive Golf Alliance trainer John Bell during a golf clinic on day two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open tournament at TPC at Summerlin in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Some of the notable players who won’t be playing TPC Summerlin this weekend include: Russell Henley (75-66); Jason Dufner (68-73); Kevin Stadler (71-72); former champions Kevin Na (69-74) and Jim Furyk (71-72); and Hunter Mahan (73-72).

Bryson’s back nine binge

Bryson DeChambeau has owned the back nine at TPC Summerlin during his pair of 66s that put him at 10 under par. He’s played the back nine in 9 under without a bogey. His 1-under front nine has been uneventful by comparison with three birdies to go with two bogeys.

DeChambeau trailed Uihlein by three strokes as he seeks his third victory in his last five tournaments dating to his win at the Northern Trust in August.

