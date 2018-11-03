Shriners Open

Former champs Kevin Na, Jim Furyk miss cut at Shriners Open

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2018 - 8:05 pm
 
Updated November 2, 2018 - 8:12 pm

Peter Uihlein’s run of five birdies to close his second-round 66 Friday took him to 13 under and helped push the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open cut to 3 under par 139.

Some of the notable players who won’t be playing TPC Summerlin this weekend include: Russell Henley (75-66); Jason Dufner (68-73); Kevin Stadler (71-72); former champions Kevin Na (69-74) and Jim Furyk (71-72); and Hunter Mahan (73-72).

Bryson’s back nine binge

Bryson DeChambeau has owned the back nine at TPC Summerlin during his pair of 66s that put him at 10 under par. He’s played the back nine in 9 under without a bogey. His 1-under front nine has been uneventful by comparison with three birdies to go with two bogeys.

DeChambeau trailed Uihlein by three strokes as he seeks his third victory in his last five tournaments dating to his win at the Northern Trust in August.

Contact Tom Spousta at tspousta@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2505.Follow@TheRealTSpou on Twitter.

