47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Golf

Greg Robertson’s best of for 2023: Golf thrives in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Pajaree Anannarukarn kisses the trophy while posing for photographers after winning the LPGA Ba ...
Pajaree Anannarukarn kisses the trophy while posing for photographers after winning the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Sunday, May 28, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Lexi Thompson takes media questions as she will be the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour even ...
Lexi Thompson takes media questions as she will be the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event at the Shriners Children's Open from TPC Summerlin on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Members of the 1998 UNLV men's golf team with the NCAA championship trophy, from left, Chris Be ...
Members of the 1998 UNLV men's golf team with the NCAA championship trophy, from left, Chris Berry, Scott Lander, assistant coach Casey Whalen, coach Dwaine Knight, Bill Lunde, Charley Hoffman and Jeremy Anderson (UNLV Athletics)
Pajaree Anannarukarn reacts after winning the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Sund ...
Pajaree Anannarukarn reacts after winning the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Sunday, May 28, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Pajaree Anannarukarn wipes tears from her eyes after winning the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play g ...
Pajaree Anannarukarn wipes tears from her eyes after winning the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Sunday, May 28, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Las Vegas is one of the epicenters of golf in the United States, as evidenced by the plethora of quality courses and the dozens of professionals who have made Southern Nevada their home.

This year, as always, we tried to cover professional golf, amateur golf and the courses where residents can hone their own games.

Here are a few moments that stood out in 2023:

1. ‘We knew we were the best’

UNLV has only had two national champions. Everyone remembers Jerry Tarkanian’s Runnin’ Rebels basketball teams, but UNLV also had the best golf program in the country in 1998. A quarter-century later, the players and coach that made that happen reflect on the championship season and the bond they continue to share.

2. Lexi Thompson embraces spotlight

We broke the national news that the most popular player on the LPGA Tour would be teeing it up with the men at the Shriners Children’s Open. But it wasn’t until Lexi Thompson arrived at TPC Summerlin that it became clear what a brilliant decision that was by tournament officials. Thompson embraced the moment and showed she was in Las Vegas for all the right reasons.

3. Henderson golfer reaches peak of amateur ranks

Yana Wilson isn’t on the LPGA Tour … yet. The 17-year-old senior is among the best amateur players in the world and is already mingling with professionals. She’s lost count of how many tournament she’s won, and is still mulling whether to turn pro upon graduation or play college golf at Oregon. She’s a name to know no matter what.

4. Anannarukarn wins Bank of Hope Match Play

You never know when it’s going to be your week. Pajaree Anannarukarn arrived at Shadow Creek in May struggling with her game and filled with self-doubt. She left with her second career LPGA title after surviving golf’s version of a marathon: Seven matches over five days in the Las Vegas heat.

5. The most interesting 18 holes in Southern Nevada

The great thing about golf is no matter where you play, there’s always something special about every course. We called on golf experts, regular players and our own personal assessments to select the 18 most interesting holes on public courses in the Las Vegas Valley. It drew plenty of feedback of what was excluded because, no matter the choices, everybody has an opinion.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
2
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
3
CARTOONS: This was Hunter Biden’s favorite brothel
CARTOONS: This was Hunter Biden’s favorite brothel
4
A burner phone, a fake Facebook profile and a campaign for sheriff
A burner phone, a fake Facebook profile and a campaign for sheriff
5
Self-parking rates increased at all MGM Resorts properties
Self-parking rates increased at all MGM Resorts properties
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Las Vegas teen has memorable month of golf
Las Vegas teen has memorable month of golf
Las Vegas veteran rallies to secure PGA Tour card for 2024
Las Vegas veteran rallies to secure PGA Tour card for 2024
Las Vegas golfers look to secure PGA Tour playing cards
Las Vegas golfers look to secure PGA Tour playing cards
LIV Golf Las Vegas grounds passes on sale at steep prices
LIV Golf Las Vegas grounds passes on sale at steep prices
Rahm headed to Las Vegas as newest member of LIV Golf
Rahm headed to Las Vegas as newest member of LIV Golf
Could future A’s stadium be new home for NFR?
Could future A’s stadium be new home for NFR?