UNLV men’s golf comes up short in regional, ending season

The Rebels finished in a tie for ninth at the NCAA Stanford Regional on Wednesday, bringing their 2023-24 season to a close.

Las Vegas golfers perform well at U.S. Open qualifier in Mesquite

What are sharp handicappers recommending as their PGA best bets?

Who are the biggest long shots to have won the PGA Championship?

UNLV’s worst round of an important week came at the most inopportune time Wednesday.

The Rebels failed to reach the top five and advance out of the NCAA Stanford regional, bringing an end to their men’s golf season.

UNLV combined for a 9-over 289 in the final round, dropping them to 7 over for the week. The Rebels slipped into a tie for ninth in the 14-team field.

Senior Caden Fioroni was UNLV’s top individual, shooting even-par 70 on Wednesday to finish at 4 under in 17th place. Senior Yuki Moriyama was another stroke back in a tie for 18th as the team’s top two players wrapped up their college careers.

Illinois completed a wire-to-wire victory in the regional, finishing at 36 under. The Illini are joined by Florida State, Texas A&M, Southern Methodist and Stanford in advancing to the NCAA championship in two weeks at La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California.

Mississippi, the region’s second seed and the No. 7 team in the nation, missed out on advancing after falling one shot shy of both SMU and Stanford.

Illinois freshman Max Herendeen was the medalist at 13 under. Minnesota senior Ben Warian was the top individual not on the five advancing teams, earning him a spot at La Costa.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.