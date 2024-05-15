93°F
Golf

UNLV men’s golf comes up short in regional, ending season

UNLV senior Caden Fioroni (UNLV Athletics)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2024 - 3:58 pm
 

UNLV’s worst round of an important week came at the most inopportune time Wednesday.

The Rebels failed to reach the top five and advance out of the NCAA Stanford regional, bringing an end to their men’s golf season.

UNLV combined for a 9-over 289 in the final round, dropping them to 7 over for the week. The Rebels slipped into a tie for ninth in the 14-team field.

Senior Caden Fioroni was UNLV’s top individual, shooting even-par 70 on Wednesday to finish at 4 under in 17th place. Senior Yuki Moriyama was another stroke back in a tie for 18th as the team’s top two players wrapped up their college careers.

Illinois completed a wire-to-wire victory in the regional, finishing at 36 under. The Illini are joined by Florida State, Texas A&M, Southern Methodist and Stanford in advancing to the NCAA championship in two weeks at La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California.

Mississippi, the region’s second seed and the No. 7 team in the nation, missed out on advancing after falling one shot shy of both SMU and Stanford.

Illinois freshman Max Herendeen was the medalist at 13 under. Minnesota senior Ben Warian was the top individual not on the five advancing teams, earning him a spot at La Costa.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

