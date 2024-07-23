Shriners Children’s Open gets dates on 2024 fall calendar

The annual tournament at TPC Summerlin is finally on the PGA Tour’s fall calendar after an unexplained seven-month delay.

Tom Kim reacts to sinking his final putt for the win at hole 18 during final day play at the Shriners Children's Open from TPC Summerlin on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tom Kim drives off the tee during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Tom Kim kisses the winning trophy on final day play at the Shriners Children's Open from TPC Summerlin on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tom Kim raises the winning trophy on final day play at the Shriners Children's Open from TPC Summerlin on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shriners Children’s Open officials have been publicizing this year’s tournament and selling tickets for several months, but the PGA Tour did not officially announce its place on the 2024 schedule until July 15.

The Shriners, set for Oct. 17-20 at TPC Summerlin, is the fourth of eight events on the fall calendar. The tour’s official release of the fall schedule came about seven months later than normal with no explanation for the delay.

Tom Kim is the two-time defending Shriners champion.

“As we approach year two of the FedExCup Fall, we appreciate the continued commitment and support of all our title sponsors and tournament organizers in working together to produce an exciting conclusion to the 2024 golf calendar,” said Tyler Dennis, the tour’s chief competitions officer, in a statement.

This year’s Shriners will take place one week after the debut of the Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort outside of St. George, Utah. Tickets for that tournament will go on sale Aug. 7.

Other events on the fall calendar include the Napa Valley Golf Championship in Napa, Calif. (Sept. 12-15), Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss. (Oct. 3-6), Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan (Oct. 24-27), World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, Mexico (Nov. 7-10), Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda (Nov. 14-17) and RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga. (Nov. 21-24).

The fall schedule will also include a break for the Presidents Cup in Montreal (Sept. 26-29).

Chip shots

*John Turk and Mac McGee both shot even-par 72s at Red Rock Country Club on Monday to earn the two available spots during qualifying for the U.S. Senior Amateur. Scott Hunter, who also had a 72, is the first alternate. The U.S. Senior Amateur will be held Aug. 24-29 at The Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

*Coronado senior Brynn Kort reached the round of 16 at the U.S. Girls Junior in Tarzana, California, last week. Kort, who has committed to Texas A&M, made it through stroke play and won two matches as the No. 22 seed before falling to Anna Fang in the round of 16. Kort’s former high school teammate, Ariya Soldwisch, finished at 13 over and failed to reach match play.

*Las Vegas golfer Harry Hall’s win this month at the ISCO Championship comes with plenty of perks, including securing his playing status through 2026 on the PGA Tour. The win also vaulted Hall into the top 100 in the Official World Rankings for the first time at No. 100.

*Las Vegas Golf Club is offering a summer special to Clark County residents. Tee times are available daily for $35 after 11 a.m. through the end of July.

*The Southern Nevada Golf Association is offering a special annual membership deal at a discounted price of $39 that also includes 20 2-for-1 green fees at a plethora of area courses. The offer can be found at Play20golf.com.

*Winners at last week’s SNGA social series event at Angel Park included Alex Forristal (Championship), Brian Hurlburt (Senior), David Foggia (Silver) and John Diclaro (Net).

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.