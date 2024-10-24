Longtime title sponsor pulls out of Las Vegas PGA Tour event

The future of the PGA Tour stop at TPC Summerlin is in jeopardy after title sponsor Shriners Children’s Hospital and the tour parted ways.

Alejandro Tosti watches his tee shot on the 1st during the third round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Shriners Children’s Hospital is ending its sponsorship of the PGA Tour event in Las Vegas, putting the future of the tournament in jeopardy.

Shriners has been the sponsor of the tournament since 2007, one of the longest runs among title sponsors for tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule.

“We have enjoyed a tremendous 18 years as the host and title sponsor of the Shriners Children’s Open,” said Bob Roller, vice president of sports for Shriners. “The opportunity to tell our incredible stories of the more than 1.6 million children that have received care from Shriners was, and always is, our primary goal.”

Roller offered no explanation for the decision.

PGA Tour officials confirmed the 2024 tournament would be the final one associated with Shriners after the two sides mutually agreed to the split.

Tour and tournament officials will now spend the coming weeks searching for a new title sponsor for the tournament, which has been played for 42 years in Las Vegas and is one of the longest-running events on tour.

The 2025 regular-season schedule has been released, but the tour has yet to announce the events for the fall, when Las Vegas falls on the calendar.

Should officials fail to find a new title sponsor, it is conceivable the tour would step in and sponsor the tournament for one year to maintain its place on the schedule. That’s something that has been done for legacy tournaments in the past, but not in recent seasons. The tour has been fully sponsored for the past seven years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the PGA Tour. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.