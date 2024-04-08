65°F
World No. 1 extends LPGA winning streak at Shadow Creek

Nelly Korda smiles after a nice drive off the tee at hole #15 during the third day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Friday, April 5, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
World No. 1 faces ‘really tough battle’ in LPGA Match Play final — PHOTOS
Korda still alive for 4th straight title as LPGA Match Play cut to 8
Tiger Woods’ PopStroke experience sets opening date in Las Vegas
4 tied for LPGA lead as wind cranks up difficulty ‘tenfold’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2024 - 5:11 pm
 

Nelly Korda continued her march through the LPGA record books Sunday, rolling past Leona Maguire 4 and 3 in the championship match at the T-Mobile Match Play for her fourth consecutive victory on tour.

Korda birdied three consecutive holes on the front nine at Shadow Creek to build a big lead and coast to the victory over her Solheim Cup rival.

Korda is the first player to win four consecutive starts since Lorena Ochoa in 2008. She is the first American to accomplish the feat since Nancy Lopez won five in a row in 1978.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

