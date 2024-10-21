J.T. Poston holds on for victory at Shriners Children’s Open

72°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2024 - 5:17 pm
 
Updated October 20, 2024 - 5:20 pm

J.T. Poston shot a 4-under-par 67 in the final round Sunday to win the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin by one stroke.

Poston, who had the 54-hole lead, finished at 22 under and earned his third career victory on the PGA Tour.

Las Vegas resident Doug Ghim was second at 21 under following a final-round 65. He birdied the 18th hole to put the pressure on Poston, who then dropped in a 4-foot putt for par to win.

Rico Hoey and Matti Schmid shot matching 66s to finish in a tie for third at 19 under.

Michael Kim tied his career-low on the PGA Tour and posted the round of the day with a 62 to finish tied for fifth place at 18 under.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

