J.T. Poston holds on for victory at Shriners Children’s Open

J.T. Poston finished at 22 under to win the Shriners Children’s Open on Sunday at TPC Summerlin by one stroke over Las Vegas resident Doug Ghim.

Former UNLV golfer searches for swing at Shriners Children’s Open

J.T. Poston hits off the tee on the fourth hole during the final round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

J.T. Poston shot a 4-under-par 67 in the final round Sunday to win the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin by one stroke.

Poston, who had the 54-hole lead, finished at 22 under and earned his third career victory on the PGA Tour.

Las Vegas resident Doug Ghim was second at 21 under following a final-round 65. He birdied the 18th hole to put the pressure on Poston, who then dropped in a 4-foot putt for par to win.

Rico Hoey and Matti Schmid shot matching 66s to finish in a tie for third at 19 under.

Michael Kim tied his career-low on the PGA Tour and posted the round of the day with a 62 to finish tied for fifth place at 18 under.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.