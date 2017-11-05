Patrick Cantlay wins Shriners Open on second playoff hole

Patrick Cantlay made par on the second playoff hole to beat Alex Cejka and Whee Kim and win the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open on Sunday.

Patrick Cantlay of California putts on the 15th hole during the third round of the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open tournament at TPC at Summerlin in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Patrick Cantlay made par on the second playoff hole to beat Alex Cejka and Whee Kim and win the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open on Sunday.

Each player made bogey on the first playoff hole at TPC Summerlin. But Cantlay, who shot a final-round 67, managed to two-putt from just off the back of the 18th green to notch his first PGA Tour victory. He won $1.224 million.

Cejka, of Las Vegas, finished early and was the clubhouse leader after posting an 8-under 63, the tournament-low round that included birdies on five of his last six holes. That put Cejka at 9 under and left him pessimistic about his chances, but he was still in contention two hours later.

First-round leader Kim rallied with a 66 to reach 9 under. He and Cantlay had bogeyed No. 18 in regulation to fall into the playoff.

J.J. Spaun, the third-round co-leader with Beau Hossler, led at 10 under with two holes to play, but double-bogeyed Nos. 17 and 18 and finished tied for 10th. Hossler faded with a 73 and dropped to a tie for seventh.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tom Spousta at tspousta@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5205. Follow @TheRealTSpou on Twitter.