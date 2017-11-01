Preview details of the Shriners Open

Four players from the HSBC Champions in Shanghai have entered Las Vegas — Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau and the tour’s two Chinese members, Marty Dou and Zhang Xinjun.

Players practice at a driving range as they prepare for the Shrine Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

PGA Tour

Shriners Hospital for Children Open

Where: TPC Summerlin (par 71; 7,255 yards).

TV: Thursday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $6.8 million (Winner’s share: $1,224,000).

Defending champion: Rod Pampling.

Last week: Ryan Armour won the Sanderson Farms Championship.

FedEx Cup leader: Pat Perez.

Next week: OHL Classic in Mexico.

Noteable

— The tournament dates to 1983 when it had the largest purse on the PGA Tour.

— Tiger Woods won the first of his 79 titles on the PGA Tour in Las Vegas in 1996 by beating Davis Love III in a playoff.

— Bubba Watson and Jimmy Walker are among those making their first starts of the new season.

— Charley Hoffman at No. 24 in the world is the highest-ranked player at Las Vegas.

— Hoffman, who went to UNLV, has pledged his entire earnings from this week to a fund to help victims of the Las Vegas shooting. Hoffman says he will give $20,000 if he misses the cut.

— Smylie Kaufman in 2015 won with the highest winning score since Las Vegas switched to 72 holes in 2004. Kaufman won at 16-under 268.

— Associated Press