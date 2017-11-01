Preview details of the Shriners Open

PGA Tour
Shriners Hospital for Children Open
Where: TPC Summerlin (par 71; 7,255 yards).
TV: Thursday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Purse: $6.8 million (Winner’s share: $1,224,000).
Defending champion: Rod Pampling.
Last week: Ryan Armour won the Sanderson Farms Championship.
FedEx Cup leader: Pat Perez.
Next week: OHL Classic in Mexico.
Noteable
— Four players from the HSBC Champions in Shanghai have entered Las Vegas — Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau and the tour’s two Chinese members, Marty Dou and Zhang Xinjun.
— The tournament dates to 1983 when it had the largest purse on the PGA Tour.
— Tiger Woods won the first of his 79 titles on the PGA Tour in Las Vegas in 1996 by beating Davis Love III in a playoff.
— Bubba Watson and Jimmy Walker are among those making their first starts of the new season.
— Charley Hoffman at No. 24 in the world is the highest-ranked player at Las Vegas.
— Hoffman, who went to UNLV, has pledged his entire earnings from this week to a fund to help victims of the Las Vegas shooting. Hoffman says he will give $20,000 if he misses the cut.
— Smylie Kaufman in 2015 won with the highest winning score since Las Vegas switched to 72 holes in 2004. Kaufman won at 16-under 268.
— Associated Press