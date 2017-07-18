U.S. Tennis annouces record purse for U.S. Open

Total player compensation at the U.S. Open will top $50 million for the first time this year

FILE - At left, in a Sept. 10, 2016, file photo, Angelique Kerber, of Germany, kisses the championship trophy after beating Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, to win the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, in New York. At right, in a Sept. 11, 2016, file photo, Stan Wawrinka, of Switzerland, kisses the championship trophy after beating Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, to win the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, in New York. Total player compensation at the U.S. Open will top $50 million for the first time this year, with a record $3.7 million going to each of the singles champions. The U.S. Tennis Association announced Tuesday, July 18, 2017, that the total purse for the tournament will be $50.4 million, a nearly 9 percent increase from last year. The previous winners of the final Grand Slam tournament of the season — Wawrinka and Kerber — earned $3.5 million. (AP Photo/File) (AP Photo/File)

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Total player compensation at the U.S. Open will top $50 million for the first time this year, with a record $3.7 million going to each of the singles champions.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Tuesday that the total purse for the tournament will be $50.4 million, a nearly 9 percent increase from last year. The previous winners of the final Grand Slam tournament of the season — Stan Wawrinka and Angelique Kerber — earned $3.5 million.

Runners-up will get $1.825 million, up from $1.75 million.

Both the men’s and women’s doubles champions will earn $675,000, the highest in U.S. Open history. A player who loses in the first round of singles at Queens’ Flushing Meadows will make $50,000, an increase of $6,700.

The U.S. Open starts on Aug. 28.