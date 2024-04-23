Here are the latest LPGA stars to call Las Vegas home

U.S. Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz and Rose Zhang have joined the growing list of professional golfers calling Nevada home.

Rose Zhang digs out of a sand trap on hole #7 during the second day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Allisen Corpuz blasts out of the sand trap on hole #7 during the second day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The U.S. Solheim Cup team might want to target Las Vegas if it’s looking for a place to hold some practices before facing Europe in September.

After all, much of the team now calls the city home.

Veterans Alison Lee and Danielle Kang have long lived in Las Vegas, but this month Rose Zhang and U.S. Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz have also settled into new Summerlin homes.

Zhang spent some of her first nights at this month’s T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek in her new home. Corpuz was closing on her new residence at the time. Both said moving to Las Vegas was an easy decision.

“I think it’s close enough to California that it still feels really similar, a lot of really good golf, a lot of other really good players,” Corpuz said. “I think the more good golf you see, the better you get.”

Corpuz, a Hawaii native who has called California home since playing college golf at Southern California, said she’s good friends with Lee and hopes to practice with her often. Corpuz is planning to make Southern Highlands her home course, a location that also counts Lee, Jenny Shin, Doug Ghim, Kurt Kitayama, Kevin Na and many others as members.

Zhang, on the other hand, has made The Summit her home course. It’s a Summerlin facility that counts Collin Morikawa and Maverick McNealy among its stable of players.

“I just thought it was such a good area for me to settle in during off weeks,” Zhang said. “Being in California my entire life, the West Coast is in my heart. It’s nice to get away from home a little bit. It’s a little bit less crowded when I’m out here and I can settle in.”

The city also offers other benefits, Zhang said.

“Vegas is the place. You’re not missing out on any of the food or the entire energy here, so it was a pretty easy decision to come out here,” she said.

Zhang also said Lee, Kang and others have had nothing but praise for the city.

“I really felt like it’s a nice environment and nice area,” Zhang said. “There’s a lot more happening. It’s very convenient to live here. The golf courses are incredible and it was quite easy to make the transition.”

Waiting game

UNLV’s women’s golf team will find out Wednesday whether it earned a spot in the NCAA regional field.

The Rebels have lived on the bubble in recent years, but coach Amy Bush-Herzer’s squad earned a berth each of the past two seasons. UNLV has several items in its favor this time around.

The Rebels are hosting one of the six regionals at Spanish Trail from May 6-8. The committee tends to favor host schools in bubble situations.

UNLV also placed second in last week’s Mountain West championships, showing the team is trending in the right direction.

The Rebels have two standout players as well. Junior Toa Yokoyama has posted four top-10 finishes in the spring and is ranked 33rd in the nation — ninth-best among players from West Coast schools. Junior McKenzi Hall also has a win on her resume from the Dick McGuire Invitational and an LPGA Tour start at the T-Mobile Match Play.

Yokoyama is almost certain to earn an individual at-large berth even if the Rebels miss out.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.