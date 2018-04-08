UNLV’s Charley Hoffman hits hole-in-one at the Masters

Charley Hoffman made a hole-in-one at the Masters on Sunday.
The former UNLV golfer flirted with the bunker left of the 16th green, only to catch a fortuitous kick that sent the ball right into the hole.
.@hoffman_charley aces No. 16 for the first hole-in-one of the Tournament. #themasters pic.twitter.com/xezbJ0cslf
— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 8, 2018
It was the third consecutive year that there’s been at least one ace at the 170-yard hole known as Redbud.
Matt Kuchar had a hole-in-one in 2017, while three players did it in 2016.