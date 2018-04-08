Golf

UNLV’s Charley Hoffman hits hole-in-one at the Masters

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2018 - 2:05 pm
 
Updated April 8, 2018 - 2:14 pm

Charley Hoffman made a hole-in-one at the Masters on Sunday.

The former UNLV golfer flirted with the bunker left of the 16th green, only to catch a fortuitous kick that sent the ball right into the hole.

It was the third consecutive year that there’s been at least one ace at the 170-yard hole known as Redbud.

Matt Kuchar had a hole-in-one in 2017, while three players did it in 2016.

