UNLV’s Charley Hoffman hits hole-in-one at the Masters

Charley Hoffman made a hole-in-one at the Masters on Sunday.

The former UNLV golfer flirted with the bunker left of the 16th green, only to catch a fortuitous kick that sent the ball right into the hole.

It was the third consecutive year that there’s been at least one ace at the 170-yard hole known as Redbud.

Matt Kuchar had a hole-in-one in 2017, while three players did it in 2016.