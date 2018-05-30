MMA UFC

Lando Vannata set to return to action at UFC 226 in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2018 - 1:11 pm
 

Lightweight Lando Vannata will return to action July 7 on the UFC 226 card at T-Mobile Arena, sources close to the organization confirmed to the Review-Journal on Wednesday.

Vannata, who has been out of action since October with an arm injury, will face Drakkar Klose on one of the UFC’s biggest cards of the year.

Klose is coming off the first loss of his career when he dropped a unanimous decision to David Teymur in December. Vannata hasn’t fought since a split draw against Bobby Green in October.

This will mark the third straight fight in Las Vegas for the Albuquerque, New Mexico, resident. Vannata also lost to Teymur at T-Mobile Arena last year.

Vannata is 1-1-1 since nearly pulling a major upset in his UFC debut on short-notice; he put a scare into Tony Ferguson before succumbing to a choke in the second round. Klose had earned decision wins in his first two UFC bouts before the loss to Teymur.

UFC 226 is headlined by a heavyweight title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028.

