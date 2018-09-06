NASCAR

How to meet NASCAR drivers during South Point 400 in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2018 - 11:19 am
 

Driver appearances

Chances to collect autographs during South Point 400 NASCAR Playoff Weekend:

Sept. 13

— Driver Q&A at Media Day featuring all 16 playoff drivers (The Showroom at South Point, limited availability; race ticket required), noon-1 p.m.

— NASCAR Burnout Blvd. Fueled by Sunoco featuring all 16 playoff drivers, Las Vegas Boulevard/Miracle Mile Shops, 2:30-3:15 p.m.

— NASCAR K&N Pro Series West autograph session, LVMS Dirt Track (Christopher Bell, Brendan Gaughan), 4:30-5:30 p.m.

— NASCAR autograph session, LVMS Dirt Track (Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer, Noah Gragson, Riley Herbst), 6-7 p.m.

Sept. 14

— World of Westgate 200 Truck Series Autograph Session, Neon Garage, noon-12:45 p.m.

— Austin Dillon, Neon Garage stage, 1 p.m.

— Denny Hamlin, Neon Garage stage, 3 p.m.

Sept. 15

— Kyle Larson, Neon Garage stage, 11:30 a.m.

— Jamie McMurray, GearWrench display, LVMS Fan Engagement Area, 11:35 a.m.

— Daniel Suarez, Neon Garage stage, 11:45 a.m.

— Michael McDowell, Love’s Travel Stops (12501 Apex Great Basin Way, North Las Vegas), 3-4 p.m.

— Hailie Deegan, Neon Garage stage, noon.

— NASCAR Playoffs Party, Fremont Street Experience, downtown Las Vegas (Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and other NASCAR drivers and personalities with free Cole Swindell concert), 7 p.m.

Sept. 16

— Kyle Larson, Trackside Live Stage, LVMS Fan Engagement Area, 8:30-8:45 a.m.

— Joey Logano, Trackside Live Stage, LVMS Fan Engagement Area, 8:45-9 a.m.

— Paralympic medalist Amy Purdy, Trackside Live Stage, LVMS Fan Engagement Area, 9-9:15 a.m.

— Bubba Wallace, Trackside Live Stage, LVMS Fan Engagement Area, 9:15-9:30 a.m.

— Cup Series drivers and crew chiefs meeting, Neon Garage, 10 a.m.

— Cup Series driver introductions, start/finish line, 11:20 a.m.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

