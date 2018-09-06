How to meet NASCAR drivers during South Point 400 in Las Vegas

Driver appearances
Chances to collect autographs during South Point 400 NASCAR Playoff Weekend:
Sept. 13
— Driver Q&A at Media Day featuring all 16 playoff drivers (The Showroom at South Point, limited availability; race ticket required), noon-1 p.m.
— NASCAR Burnout Blvd. Fueled by Sunoco featuring all 16 playoff drivers, Las Vegas Boulevard/Miracle Mile Shops, 2:30-3:15 p.m.
— NASCAR K&N Pro Series West autograph session, LVMS Dirt Track (Christopher Bell, Brendan Gaughan), 4:30-5:30 p.m.
— NASCAR autograph session, LVMS Dirt Track (Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer, Noah Gragson, Riley Herbst), 6-7 p.m.
Sept. 14
— World of Westgate 200 Truck Series Autograph Session, Neon Garage, noon-12:45 p.m.
— Austin Dillon, Neon Garage stage, 1 p.m.
— Denny Hamlin, Neon Garage stage, 3 p.m.
Sept. 15
— Kyle Larson, Neon Garage stage, 11:30 a.m.
— Jamie McMurray, GearWrench display, LVMS Fan Engagement Area, 11:35 a.m.
— Daniel Suarez, Neon Garage stage, 11:45 a.m.
— Michael McDowell, Love’s Travel Stops (12501 Apex Great Basin Way, North Las Vegas), 3-4 p.m.
— Hailie Deegan, Neon Garage stage, noon.
— NASCAR Playoffs Party, Fremont Street Experience, downtown Las Vegas (Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and other NASCAR drivers and personalities with free Cole Swindell concert), 7 p.m.
Sept. 16
— Kyle Larson, Trackside Live Stage, LVMS Fan Engagement Area, 8:30-8:45 a.m.
— Joey Logano, Trackside Live Stage, LVMS Fan Engagement Area, 8:45-9 a.m.
— Paralympic medalist Amy Purdy, Trackside Live Stage, LVMS Fan Engagement Area, 9-9:15 a.m.
— Bubba Wallace, Trackside Live Stage, LVMS Fan Engagement Area, 9:15-9:30 a.m.
— Cup Series drivers and crew chiefs meeting, Neon Garage, 10 a.m.
— Cup Series driver introductions, start/finish line, 11:20 a.m.
