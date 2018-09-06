How to meet NASCAR drivers during South Point 400 in Las Vegas

Here are all the chances to collect autographs during South Point 400 NASCAR Playoff Weekend in Las Vegas.

NASCAR driver Joey Logano celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Talladega auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, April 29, 2018, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Driver appearances

Chances to collect autographs during South Point 400 NASCAR Playoff Weekend:

Sept. 13

— Driver Q&A at Media Day featuring all 16 playoff drivers (The Showroom at South Point, limited availability; race ticket required), noon-1 p.m.

— NASCAR Burnout Blvd. Fueled by Sunoco featuring all 16 playoff drivers, Las Vegas Boulevard/Miracle Mile Shops, 2:30-3:15 p.m.

— NASCAR K&N Pro Series West autograph session, LVMS Dirt Track (Christopher Bell, Brendan Gaughan), 4:30-5:30 p.m.

— NASCAR autograph session, LVMS Dirt Track (Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer, Noah Gragson, Riley Herbst), 6-7 p.m.

Sept. 14

— World of Westgate 200 Truck Series Autograph Session, Neon Garage, noon-12:45 p.m.

— Austin Dillon, Neon Garage stage, 1 p.m.

— Denny Hamlin, Neon Garage stage, 3 p.m.

Sept. 15

— Kyle Larson, Neon Garage stage, 11:30 a.m.

— Jamie McMurray, GearWrench display, LVMS Fan Engagement Area, 11:35 a.m.

— Daniel Suarez, Neon Garage stage, 11:45 a.m.

— Michael McDowell, Love’s Travel Stops (12501 Apex Great Basin Way, North Las Vegas), 3-4 p.m.

— Hailie Deegan, Neon Garage stage, noon.

— NASCAR Playoffs Party, Fremont Street Experience, downtown Las Vegas (Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and other NASCAR drivers and personalities with free Cole Swindell concert), 7 p.m.

Sept. 16

— Kyle Larson, Trackside Live Stage, LVMS Fan Engagement Area, 8:30-8:45 a.m.

— Joey Logano, Trackside Live Stage, LVMS Fan Engagement Area, 8:45-9 a.m.

— Paralympic medalist Amy Purdy, Trackside Live Stage, LVMS Fan Engagement Area, 9-9:15 a.m.

— Bubba Wallace, Trackside Live Stage, LVMS Fan Engagement Area, 9:15-9:30 a.m.

— Cup Series drivers and crew chiefs meeting, Neon Garage, 10 a.m.

— Cup Series driver introductions, start/finish line, 11:20 a.m.

