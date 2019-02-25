Las Vegas NASCAR race to see new rules, warmer weather

Everybody in NASCAR is talking about a new rules package that is expected to enhance the quality of competition at Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
LVMS is mostly talking about the weather.
An insert on the home page of the speedway’s website shows a bright yellow sun and a forecast of 70 degrees when the green flag falls.
The conditions should be ideal. The hope is that the racing will be, too.
There was little drama at last year’s LVMS spring race when Kevin Harvick drove away from the field, leading 214 of 267 laps. New rules that will reduce engine horsepower from 750 to around 550 will be in force Sunday, and may help bunch the cars and prevent the leader from breaking away.
When the new package was tested at LVMS in late January, the cars ran closer together in the draft. But the lack of horsepower made it difficult to get a run and pass the leader.
“From what I watched, I feel like it’s going to be a little bit hairy and crazy, you know?” said Martin Truex Jr., who won both the Pennzoil 400 and Cup Series championship in 2017.
“It definitely looked like the leader had a big advantage. I’m a little worried about that, but it looked like the racing throughout the pack was pretty good.”
A version of the engine package was used in Sunday’s race at Atlanta. Results were negligible. Truex nearly ran down winner Brad Keselowski at the finish, but only 17 of the 37 starters finished on the lead lap.
The cars ran with tapered engine spacers, but not the aero ducts that transfer air away from the front tires. That configuration will debut at LVMS, which offers a much smoother surface than the abrasive Atlanta track.
In addition to the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, the Truck and Xfinity Series will run on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The race weekend gets under way Wednesday with the World of Outlaws sprint cars on the LVMS dirt track. The Outlaws also will run Thursday night, and will be joined by the K&N Pro Series West stock cars.
The NASCAR hauler parade originating at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign and traveling down Las Vegas Boulevard to downtown also returns this year. It starts at 6 p.m. Thursday.
PENNZOIL 400 SCHEDULE
Wednesday
The Dirt Track at LVMS
— 6:30 p.m.: World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and practice for the Star Nursery 100 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West
(Spectator gates open at 3 p.m.)
Thursday
The Dirt Track at LVMS
— 6:45 p.m.: World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and Star Nursery 100 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West feature races
(Spectator gates open at 3 p.m.)
Superspeedway: NASCAR Truck Series practice
Ticket Gates open at 2 p.m. (Main grandstand open to the public. Neon Garage closed.)
— 2:05–2:55 p.m.: Strat 200 first practice
— 4:05–4:55 p.m.: Strat 200 second practice
Events
(Las Vegas Strip/Downtown)
— 3–6 p.m.: Ultimate Vegas Sports Weekend FanFest (Downtown Events Center)
— 6–7 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade (Welcome Sign on Las Vegas Boulevard to downtown)
Friday
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Strat 200 NASCAR Truck Series race
Ticket Gates, Neon Garage & VIP Suites open at 11 a.m.
— 12–1 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series autograph session (Neon Garage)
— 12:05–12:55 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series first practice
— 1:05–1:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice
— 2:10 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds)
— 3:35–4:25 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice
— 4:40 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds)
— 5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series driver introductions
— 6 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series Strat 200 (134 laps/201 miles. Stages: 30/60/134)
Saturday
Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race
Ticket Gates, Neon Garage & VIP Suites open at 8 a.m.
— 8:30–9:25 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series second practice
— 9:40 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds)
— 11:30 a.m.–12:20 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series final practice
— 12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series driver introductions
— 1 p.m.: Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps/300 miles. Stages: 45/90/200)
— 3:30 p.m.: Neon Garage Appreciation Party (Saturday Neon Garage pass or RV ticket/wristband required. Event will begin after BoydGaming 300)
— 5 p.m.: Speedway Children’s Charities NASCAR Racing Experience Ride-Alongs
Sunday
Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race
Ticket Gates, Neon Garage & VIP Suites open at 7 a.m.
— 9–10 a.m.: Speedway Children’s Charities Track Walk
— 10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series driver and crew chief meeting
(Neon Garage, pass required)
— 11:50 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions
— 12:30 p.m.: Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (267 laps, 400 miles. Stages: 80/160/267)
*Schedule is subject to change.